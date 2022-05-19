Intel's Clear Linux Outpacing Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, Fedora 36 & Other H1'2022 Distros
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 19 May 2022. Page 1 of 8. 3 Comments

Given the recent releases of Ubuntu 22.04 LTS and Fedora 36 among other recent OS updates, it's time for a fresh look at how various Linux distributions are performing. This Linux benchmarking bout is looking at the Xeon Platinum 8380 2P "Ice Lake" performance across Arch Linux, Debian, openSUSE, CentOS Stream, AlmaLinux, Fedora, Ubuntu, and Intel's Clear Linux.

Using the flagship dual socket Xeon Platinum 8380 configuration with 512GB of RAM and Intel Optane DC-P5800X (SSDPF21Q800GB) NVMe storage, a fresh Linux server performance comparison was conducted. Each operating system was cleanly installed on this same Intel Xeon Scalable server and benchmarked in its freshly-installed, out-of-the-box configuration for seeing how these H1'2022 Linux distributions are performing. Up for testing today were:

- AlmaLinux 8.5
- Arch Linux
- CentOS Stream 9
- Clear Linux 36260
- Debian 11.3
- Fedora Server 36
- openSUSE Tumbleweed
- Ubuntu 20.04.4 LTS
- Ubuntu 22.04 LTS

And the key versions and prominent default settings for each of the operating systems under test:

A wide variety of Linux server-minded benchmarks were then carried out on each platform for seeing how these Linux distributions are performing on Ice Lake in 2022.


Related Articles
Pop!_OS 22.04 Benchmarks On The Threadripper-Powered System76 Thelio Major
AMD Renoir Seeing Nice Uplift Moving From Ubuntu 20.04 To 22.04 LTS
AMD EPYC Performance Over The Past Six Years Of Ubuntu Linux LTS Releases
Intel Alder Lake Users On Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Will Want To Switch To A Newer Kernel
Intel Xeon Platinum 8380 "Ice Lake" Linux Performance One Year After Launch
An Early Look At The Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Performance On AMD Ryzen 9 5950X + RX 6800
Trending Linux News
NVIDIA Updates Legacy 470 & 390 Series Linux Drivers, New Bump For 510 Series
Inkscape 1.2 Open-Source Vector Graphics Program Released
Raspberry Pi's Vulkan Driver Has Been Adding More Extensions, Multi-Sync Support
Jemalloc 5.3 Released With Many Speed & Space Optimizations
Apple eFuse Driver Coming To Linux 5.19
FreeBSD 13.1 Released With UEFI Boot Enhancements, Driver Improvements
PAPPL 1.2 Released With Full Localization Support, More IPP Features
Mesa's Radeon Vulkan Driver Lands Indirect Ray-Tracing Support