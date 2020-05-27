GraalVM 20.1, OpenJ9 0.20, OpenJDK Java Benchmarks
Written by Michael Larabel in Software on 27 May 2020.

Given the release last week of GraalVM 20.1 as well as last month's release of Eclipse OpenJ9 0.20, here are some fresh JVM benchmarks up against multiple OpenJDK releases.

For this fresh round of Linux benchmarking are numbers off the latest OpenJDK 8, OpenJDK 11, OpenJDK 14.0.1, OpenJDK 15 EA24, GraalVM 20.1 CE Java 8, GraalVM 20.1 CE Java 11, OpenJ9 0.20 Java 8, and OpenJ9 0.20 Java 11 for reference purposes. Note while Oracle made some OpenJDK 15 Java performance improvements stemming from our earlier testing, those changes don't appear to have been incorporated yet into OpenJDK 15 EA24. As usual, all of this testing was done with each configuration in its out-of-the-box/default settings.

This round of Java/JVM benchmarking was done with an Intel Core i9 10980XE system running Ubuntu 20.04 with the Linux 5.4 kernel. A variety of Java benchmarks were run via the Phoronix Test Suite.


