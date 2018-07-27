GCC 8/9 vs. LLVM Clang 6/7 Compiler Benchmarks On AMD EPYC
Written by Michael Larabel in Software on 27 July 2018. Page 1 of 4. Add A Comment

Following the GCC 9.0 benchmarks earlier this week I ran some tests seeing how the GCC 8 stable compiler and GCC 9 development state compare to the LLVM Clang 6.0.1 stable compiler and LLVM Clang 7.0 development. Here are those benchmarks using the AMD EPYC 7601 32-core / 64-thread processor.

Up for benchmarking in this Linux C/C++ compiler comparison were GCC 8.2 RC1, GCC 9.0.0 SVN as of 20 July, LLVM Clang 6.0.1 stable, and LLVM Clang 7.0 SVN as of 22 July. With each of these compilers, they were tested when setting the CFLAGS/CXXFLAGS to -O2, -O3, and -O3 -march=native for a variety of common optimization levels.

The test system for the duration of the comparison was the AMD EPYC 7601 "Zen" server processor within a Tyan 2U platform and running an Ubuntu 18.10 development snapshot with the Linux 4.16 kernel.

All of these compiler benchmarks were carried out in a fully-automated and reproducible manner using the open-source Phoronix Test Suite benchmarking software.


Add A Comment

Related Articles
32-Bit Linux Prepares For Performance Hit Due To KPTI For Meltdown Mitigation
An Early Look At The GCC 9.0 Performance On AMD EPYC
A Fresh Look At The PGO Performance With GCC 8
Benchmarking The Performance Impact Of Speculative Store Bypass Disable For Spectre V4 On Intel Core i7
Using W10Privacy To Boost Ubuntu WSL Performance On Windows 10
Trending Linux News
Ubuntu 18.10's New Theme Is Now Yaru
Linux Kernel Gets Patches For New CPU Instructions On Intel Tremont & Later
Mozilla's Servo Has Been Picking Up A Number Of WebGL Improvements
ReactOS 0.4.9 Officially Released As The First Self-Hosting Version, Better Stability
Radeon/AMDGPU DRM Drivers Get HD Audio Component Support