GCC 11 Compiler Performance Benchmarks With Various Optimization Levels, LTO
Written by Michael Larabel in Software on 14 June 2021. Page 1 of 4. 6 Comments

Given the recent forum discussion stemming from the -O3 optimization level still too unsafe for the Linux kernel (in part due to older, buggy compilers) and some users wondering about the current -O2 versus -O3 compiler optimization level impact, here is a fresh round of reference benchmarks using GCC 11.1 on Fedora Workstation 33 looking at various optimization levels and optimizations tested on dozens of different application benchmarks to see the overall impact on performance.

With the recent optimization level discussions and not having done any thorough optimization level comparison tests and link-time optimization (LTO) testing of the recently released GCC 11, here is this Monday article for those interested in compiler optimizations.

The combination of CFLAGS/CXXFLAGS tested included:

-O0
-Og
-O1
-O2
-O2 -flto
-O2 -march=native
-O3
-O3 -flto
-O3 -march=native
-O3 -march=native -flto
-Ofast
-Ofast -march=native

Those dozen different CFLAGS/CXXFLAGS combinations were tested across 43 benchmarks looking at the performance on the resulting code each time.

This round of testing was carried out using an Intel Core i9 11900K "Rocket Lake" system with Fedora Workstation 33.


Related Articles
Intel Xeon Platinum 8380 P-State CPU Frequency Scaling Comparison
LLVM Clang 12 Leading Over GCC 11 Compiler Performance On Intel Xeon Scalable Ice Lake
LLVM Clang 12 Compiler Is Performing Very Well For AMD Ryzen 9 5950X / Zen 3
GCC 11 vs. LLVM Clang 12 Performance On The Intel Core i9 11900K Is A Heated Race
Linux 5.13 Features From Apple M1 To New GPU Support, Security Additions
GCC 11 vs. LLVM Clang 12 Compilers On The AMD EPYC 7763
Trending Linux News
Linus Torvalds Encourages Kernel Developers & Everyone To Get Vaccinated
Intel Reportedly Interested In Acquiring RISC-V Firm SiFive
Real-Time Support "PREEMPT_RT" For Linux Held Up Due To Lack Of Funding
NVIDIA Confirms Plans To Drop "Kepler" GPU Driver Support
helloSystem 0.5 Released For macOS-Inspired FreeBSD Desktop
Old Motorola 68000 Systems Can Finally Move Away From Linux's Deprecated IDE Code
Panfrost Gallium3D Driver For Open-Source Arm Mali Graphics Now Has OpenGL ES 3.1
OpenZFS 2.1 Gets More Cleanups, Better Documentation Ahead Of Release