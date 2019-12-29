LLVM Clang Performance Matching The GCC Compiler On AMD Threadripper 3960X
Written by Michael Larabel in Software on 29 December 2019. Page 1 of 7. 3 Comments

Last week were some benchmarks showing LLVM Clang hitting ~96% the performance of GCC using Intel Ice Lake while now for the recently released Zen2-based AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X we are seeing results where overall LLVM Clang is now at performance parity to GCC.

This round of compiler testing was done on the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X 24-core processor atop Ubuntu 19.10 with the Linux 5.4 kernel. The tested compilers were GCC 9.2.1, GCC 10.0 development snapshot from this month, LLVM Clang 9.0.0, and LLVM Clang 10.0.0. All four compilers were built in their release mode. The CFLAGS/CXXFLAGS when building the benchmarks under test were set at "-O3 -march=native" throughout testing.

Via the Phoronix Test Suite a wide range of C/C++ benchmarks were carried out across the four tested compilers. No other changes were made during testing besides swapping out the compiler and rebuilding the software under test.


Related Articles
GCC 5 Through GCC 10 Compiler Benchmarks - Five Years Worth Of C/C++ Compiler Performance
Benchmarking Mozilla's Firefox Performance Over The Past Two Years
Linux 5.5 Feature Overview - Raspberry Pi 4 To New Graphics Capabilities To KUnit
Blender 2.81 Benchmarks On 19 NVIDIA Graphics Cards - RTX OptiX Rendering Performance Is Incredible
The Combined Impact Of Mitigations On Cascade Lake Following Recent JCC Erratum + TAA
A Look At The GCC Compiler Tuning Performance Impact For Intel Ice Lake

Trending Linux News
Debian Developers Decide On Init System Diversity: "Proposal B" Wins
KDE Plasma 5 + KDE Applications Matured Rather Well
A Christmas Gift For Phoronix Readers - Improving Graphs
WireGuard Issues New Module Release, 1.0 Coming With Linux 5.6
The Hurd Microkernel Still Isn't Ready But GNU Had A Great 2010s With GCC + Other Projects
The 2010s Were Very Successful For Wine Thanks To CodeWeavers + Valve's Steam Play
Git 2.25 Is On The Way For Release In Early 2020
digiKam 7.0 Bringing Deep Learning Powered Faces Management