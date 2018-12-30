KDE Plasma, GNOME Shell, Xfce, LXQt & MATE Linux Gaming Benchmarks, Including X.Org/Wayland
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 30 December 2018. Page 1 of 4. 9 Comments

One of the recent leading requests by new Phoronix Premium members was to see some current Linux gaming benchmarks across a variety of desktop environments and with Wayland and X.Org where applicable. Here are those tests with KDE, GNOME, Xfce, LXQt, and MATE when testing with a Radeon RX Vega 64 graphics card.

For the end-of-year 2018 Linux gaming cross-desktop benchmarks, an Ubuntu 19.04 "Disco Dingo" daily development snapshot was used with its stock Linux 4.18 kernel and Mesa 18.2.6 driver stack powering the Radeon RX Vega 64 used for these Linux gaming tests.

The desktop environments tested were GNOME Shell 3.30.1 (with X.Org, the default Ubuntu 19.04 experience currently), GNOME Shell 3.30.1 as a Wayland session, KDE Plasma 5.14.4, KDE Plasma 5.14.4 as a Wayland session, Xfce 4.12, LXQt 0.13, and MATE 1.20.3 all via the Ubuntu Disco packages.

Via the Phoronix Test Suite a variety of Vulkan and OpenGL gaming benchmarks were run for these EOY2018 reference tests.


9 Comments

Related Articles
1080p Linux Gaming Performance - NVIDIA 415.22 vs. Mesa 19.0-devel RADV/RadeonSI
AMDGPU+RADV Linux Gaming On GCN 1.0/1.1, 25-Way Warhammer II GPU Benchmarks
NVIDIA & AMD Linux Gaming Performance For Total War: Warhammer II At 1080p / 1440p / 4K
20-Way AMD / NVIDIA Linux Gaming Benchmarks For The 2018 Holidays
The Polaris/Vega Performance At The End Of Mesa 18.3 Feature Development
Trending Linux News
Banana Pi Might Be Rolling Out A 24-Core ARM Board
GNU Highlights Of 2018 From Hurd To GCC
The Most Popular AMD/Radeon Linux News Of 2018
WireGuard Is Now Available From Apple's App Store
XFS RAID0 Benchmarks Across Twenty SSDs vs. EXT4 & Btrfs On Ubuntu Linux