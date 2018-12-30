One of the recent leading requests by new Phoronix Premium members was to see some current Linux gaming benchmarks across a variety of desktop environments and with Wayland and X.Org where applicable. Here are those tests with KDE, GNOME, Xfce, LXQt, and MATE when testing with a Radeon RX Vega 64 graphics card.

For the end-of-year 2018 Linux gaming cross-desktop benchmarks, an Ubuntu 19.04 "Disco Dingo" daily development snapshot was used with its stock Linux 4.18 kernel and Mesa 18.2.6 driver stack powering the Radeon RX Vega 64 used for these Linux gaming tests.

The desktop environments tested were GNOME Shell 3.30.1 (with X.Org, the default Ubuntu 19.04 experience currently), GNOME Shell 3.30.1 as a Wayland session, KDE Plasma 5.14.4, KDE Plasma 5.14.4 as a Wayland session, Xfce 4.12, LXQt 0.13, and MATE 1.20.3 all via the Ubuntu Disco packages.

Via the Phoronix Test Suite a variety of Vulkan and OpenGL gaming benchmarks were run for these EOY2018 reference tests.