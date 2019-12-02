FreeBSD 12.1 Runs Refreshingly Well With AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X - Benchmarks Against Windows + Linux
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 2 December 2019. Page 1 of 4. 8 Comments

For those of you interested in AMD's new Ryzen Threadripper 3960X/3970X processors with TRX40 motherboards for running FreeBSD, the experience in our initial testing has been surprisingly pleasant. In fact, it works out-of-the-box which one could argue is better than the current Linux support that needs the MCE workaround for booting. Here are some benchmarks of FreeBSD 12.1 on the Threadripper 3970X compared to Linux and Windows for this new HEDT platform.

It was refreshing to see FreeBSD 12.1 booting and running just fine with the Ryzen Threadripper 3970X 32-core/64-thread processor from the ASUS ROG ZENITH II EXTREME motherboard and all core functionality working including the PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD storage, onboard networking, etc. The system was running with 4 x 16GB DDR4-3600 memory, 1TB Corsair Force MP600 NVMe SSD, and Radeon RX 580 graphics. It was refreshing to see FreeBSD 12.1 running well with this high-end AMD Threadripper system considering Linux even needed a boot workaround.

While the FreeBSD 12.1 experience was trouble-free with the ASUS TRX40 motherboard (ROG Zenith II Extreme) and AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X, DragonFlyBSD unfortunately was not. Both DragonFlyBSD 5.6.2 stable and the DragonFlyBSD daily development snapshot from last week were yielding a panic on boot. So with that, DragonFlyBSD wasn't tested for this Threadripper 3970X comparison but just FreeBSD 12.1.

FreeBSD 12.1 on the Threadripper 3970X was benchmarked both with its default LLVM Clang 8.0.1 compiler and again with GCC 9.2 from ports for ruling out compiler differences. The FreeBSD 12.1 performance was compared to last week's Windows 10 vs. Linux benchmarks with the same system.

All the Linux / BSD / Windows benchmarks were carried out using the Phoronix Test Suite.


Related Articles
Windows 10 vs. Linux Performance On The AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X
Windows 10 vs. Ubuntu 19.10 vs. Clear Linux Performance On The Dell Ice Lake Laptop
Fedora 31 Performance Is Still Sliding In The Wrong Direction - Benchmarks Against Ubuntu 19.10 + Clear Linux
Apple macOS 10.15 vs. Windows 10 vs. Ubuntu 19.10 Performance Benchmarks
Ubuntu 19.04 vs. 19.10 Performance On High-End AMD/Intel Desktop CPUs
Windows 10 vs. Ubuntu 19.10 vs. Clear Linux vs. Debian 10.1 Benchmarks On An Intel Core i9

Trending Linux News
Threadripper 3970X Performing Better On Windows Relative To Linux - Thanks To Microsoft Or Zen 2?
EXT4 For Linux 5.5 Sees New Improvements For This Mature File-System
Canonical Formulates The 32-Bit Support Strategy For Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
Systemd 244 Released With New Init System Features For Black Friday
The Allwinner "Cedrus" Video Decoder Supports H.265 On Linux 5.5
Microsoft Talks Up The Concept Of Panes, Tab Reordering For Windows Terminal
VirtIO-GPU Working Towards Vulkan Support, Other Features For Graphics In VMs
Raspberry Pi 4 Thermal Performance Is Improving With New Firmware