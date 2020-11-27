With this month's release of Chrome 87 having more performance improvements while Firefox 83 debuted with its "Warp" JavaScript improvements, it's a good time for some fresh Linux web browser benchmarks of these two main options. Plus with Firefox 84 to begin enabling WebRender by default in some Linux configurations, there is also a fresh run of Firefox with WebRender enabled.

This round of weekend browser benchmarking featured Firefox 83, Firefox 83 with WebRender force enabled for all tests, and then Chrome 87. Tests were done on an AMD Ryzen 5 4500U and Intel Core i7 1165G7 notebooks (the latest Renoir and Tiger Lake hardware I have available for testing).

Each notebook was running Ubuntu 20.10 with the Linux 5.9 kernel while using the latest official Firefox and Google Chrome binaries. Via the Phoronix Test Suite a range of common browser benchmarks were carried out.