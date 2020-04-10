Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained for the past 15 years.

Given the release of Firefox 75 with Wayland improvements and also Firefox 76 now being in beta with even more work on the Wayland front, here are some web browser benchmarks under Wayland and the X.Org Server session with GNOME Shell 3.36 on Ubuntu 20.04. Additionally, Google Chrome benchmarks on Wayland and X.Org were also carried out.

The X.Org/Wayland benchmarks with the various DOM/graphics benchmarks were carried out on Firefox 75.0 and Firefox 76.0 Beta 1 both out-of-the-box and with WebRender force enabled. Google Chrome 80 was also tested.

Ubuntu 20.04 was used with GNOME Shell 3.36.0, X.org Server 1.20.7, Linux 5.4, and Mesa 20.0 graphics for the Intel Gen9 graphics being tested today.

Via the Phoronix Test Suite these browser benchmarks were carried out.