Firefox 73 + Firefox 74 Beta Benchmarks On Ubuntu Linux
Written by Michael Larabel in Software on 12 February 2020. Page 1 of 5. 2 Comments

Given this week's release of Firefox 73 stable that also puts Firefox 74 into beta state, here are fresh Firefox browser benchmarks of Firefox 72/73/74 on Ubuntu Linux with and without WebRender as well as how it compares to the current state of Google Chrome.

These benchmarks today are looking at the performance of Firefox 73 and looking ahead at how the performance is shaping up for Firefox 74 with the initial beta release. Secondary runs were also performed when force-enabling WebRender.

All these Mozilla Firefox and Google Chrome benchmarks were carried out in a fully-automated and reproducible manner using the Phoronix Test Suite.


Related Articles
Firefox 72 vs. Chrome 80 Browser Performance On Ubuntu Linux With AMD Ryzen
Linux 5.5 SSD RAID 0/1/5/6/10 Benchmarks Of Btrfs / EXT4 / F2FS / XFS
The Performance Cost To SELinux On Fedora 31
Looking At The Linux Performance Two Years After Spectre / Meltdown Mitigations
Chrome 79 Is Running Past Firefox 72 Performance On Linux
GCC 10 Link-Time Optimization Benchmarks On AMD Threadripper

Trending Linux News
Western Digital Proposes Zonefs File-System For Linux 5.6
Linux 5.6 Can Boot The Original Amazon Echo, But It's Not Really Practical
Address Space Isolation For The Linux Kernel Is Still A Big Challenge In 2020
Linux 5.6-rc1 Released For What's Shaping To Be A Superb Kernel
Six Features Not In The Mainline Linux 5.6 Kernel
KDE Plasma 5.18 About To Release While Plasma 5.19 Well Under Way
VirtualBox Shared Folder Driver Seeks Inclusion In Linux 5.6
OpenShot 2.5 Video Editor Brings Hardware Acceleration, SVG, Blender 2.8+ Compatibility