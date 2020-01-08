Chrome 79 Is Running Past Firefox 72 Performance On Linux

While no major performance improvements were noted as part of the release notes, given this week's Firefox 72 release here are some fresh benchmarks of Firefox 70/71/72 on Ubuntu Linux benchmarked with and without WebRender being enabled. As well, these numbers show how Firefox on Linux is currently stacking up against Google Chrome 79 as its latest stable release.

Using a Dell XPS 7390 with Intel Core i7 1065G7 Ice Lake processor, a fresh round of web browser benchmarks were conducted on Ubuntu 19.10 with the Linux 5.3 kernel and Mesa 19.2. Firefox 70/71/72 (out-of-the-box and then forced WebRender via MOZ_WEBRENDER=1) and Google Chrome 79 were benchmarked using their official release binaries.

Via the Phoronix Test Suite a range of browser benchmarks were carried out including some newly added browser tests to the test profile.