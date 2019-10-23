Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained for the past 15 years.

With the new releases of Mozilla Firefox 70 and Google Chrome 78 here are fresh benchmarks of these web browsers with testing under Ubuntu Linux. Additionally, on the Firefox side looking at the performance with WebRender and compared to prior releases.

First up in this latest Linux web browser benchmarking comparison is looking at the Firefox performance. Firefox 70.0 was benchmarked against the previous release, Firefox 69.0.3, as well ad Firefox 68.0.2 since that is the current Extnded Support Release (ESR). With Firefox 68/69/70, they were tested at their defaults and again when forcing WebRender to be utilized.

Following those Firefox benchmarks is then the look at Firefox 70.0 with WebRender enabled compared to the brand new Chrome 78 release.

All testing was done this round on an AMD Ryzen 9 3900X system with Radeon RX Vega 64 graphics and running Ubuntu 19.10 with the Linux 5.3 kernel. All of these tests were facilitated using the Phoronix Test Suite.