Firefox 69 Beta On Linux Bringing Better Performance

With the recent release of Mozilla Firefox 68 there are some nice WebRender performance improvements that Linux users can enjoy. But with Firefox 69 now in beta there is even better performance, including when enabling WebRender on Linux.

Given the recent Firefox 68.0 release and Firefox 69.0 being promoted to beta, I ran some fresh browser benchmarks for checking out the current state of Mozilla's Linux performance from the Ubuntu desktop. The official Mozilla Firefox binaries for Linux x86_64 67.0.4, 68.0, and 69.0b3 were tested on the same system in a variety of browser benchmarks.

This round of testing was done from the AMD Ryzen 7 3700X with Radeon RX 580 graphics card on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS with the Linux 5.2 kernel and Mesa 18.2. With Firefox 67/68/69, the performance was tested out-of-the-box with a clean profile and no extra plug-ins and then again when enabling WebRender via the MOZ_WEBRENDER=1 environment variable.

All of these browser benchmarks were carried out using the Phoronix Test Suite.