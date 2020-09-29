In addition to Fedora Workstation 33 switching to Btrfs, there are a number of key components updated in Fedora 33 as well as finally enabling link-time optimizations (LTO) for package builds that make this next Fedora Linux installment quite interesting from a performance perspective. Here are some initial benchmarks of Fedora Workstation 32 against the Fedora Workstation 33 Beta on an Intel Core i9 10900K system.

Given the Fedora 33 beta release, here are our initial benchmarks of Fedora 33 that is due for its official release in late October. Over the past few days I've been testing the test compose of Fedora 33 Beta with all updates applied -- it's been quite a nice experience. There hasn't been any show-stopping bugs and all-around running nicely.

Btrfs and LTO make Fedora 33 interesting for benchmarking in addition to having the likes of Glibc, 2.32, Boost 1.73, GNU Binutils 2.34, Python 3.9, OpenJDK 11 by default rather than OpenJDK 8, and other updates that can bring some performance implications. Other prominent software versions worth reporting for the Fedora 33 Beta include Linux 5.8, GNOME 3.38, Mesa 20.2-RC4, and GCC 10.2.1.

On the same Intel Core i9 10900K system with 16GB of RAM, Samsung 970 EVO NVMe storage, and Radeon RX 5500 XT graphics, Fedora Workstation 32 was tested followed by Fedora 32 with all stable release updates (thereby taking it from Linux 5.6 to 5.8, among other more liberal software updates found with Fedora), and then using the Fedora 33 beta compose with all updates as of testing time.

Via the Phoronix Test Suite a wide assortment of benchmarks were looked at for the out-of-the-box Fedora Workstation 32 performance against Fedora Workstation 33 Beta.