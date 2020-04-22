Initial Benchmarks Of Fedora 32 Linux Performance
Written by Michael Larabel in Computers on 22 April 2020. Page 1 of 6. 7 Comments

Fedora 32 isn't making it out this week due to last minute blocker bugs but should hopefully surface next week. In any case, here are some initial benchmarks looking at the performance of Fedora 32 in its effectively final state compared to Fedora 31 for seeing how the performance has shifted with its plethora of updates.

For this first round of Fedora 32 benchmarking are tests compared to Fedora 31 -- both out-of-the-box on a clean install and then again with all available updates applied considering Fedora more liberally ships kernel updates and other packages bumping versions than other more conservative distributions like Ubuntu.

Fedora 32 is launching with the GNOME Shell 3.36.1 desktop and continuing to employ the Wayland session by default, Linux 5.6 kernel, Mesa 20.0.4 for the latest open-source GPU drivers, and is using GCC 10.0.1 in its near final state ahead of the GCC 10.1 stable release coming in the next month or so. Fedora 32 also uses Python 3.8.2 compared to Python 3.7 on the prior release and has numerous other package updates like PHP 7.4.

This first round of Fedora 32 benchmarking was done on an Intel Core i9 10980XE workstation while tests on more diverse hardware will come following the official Fedora 32 Linux distribution release. Via the Phoronix Test Suite dozens of different benchmarks were carried out.


Related Articles
System76 Thelio Major Proves To Be A Major Player For Linux Workstations
HP ZBook 17 G6 Has The Most Impressive Mobile Workstation Performance We've Seen Yet
System76 Launches Impressive Line Of Thelio Major Linux Workstations Powered By AMD Ryzen Threadripper - Including The 3990X
The $199 Motile M141 With AMD Ryzen 3 3200U Offers Surprisingly Decent Performance
Windows 10 vs. Ubuntu Linux Performance On A $199 AMD Ryzen Laptop
Kubuntu Focus Offers The Most Polished KDE Laptop Experience We've Seen Yet

Trending Linux News
Rust-Written Redox OS Booting The 128-Thread AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X
Showing Your Support During COVID-19
NVIDIA 440.66.09 Vulkan Driver Beta For Linux Brings More Fixes
Ardour 6.0-RC1 Digital Audio Workstation Released With Experimental Web Interface
Debian Elects A New Project Leader For 2020
Intel P-State Driver Preparing To Default To Passive Mode For More Systems
LibreOffice 7.0 Will Prefer Building Its Rendering Code With LLVM's Clang Compiler
Linux 5.7-rc2 Released With Support For Accommodating Larger AMD CPU Microcode Files