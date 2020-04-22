Initial Benchmarks Of Fedora 32 Linux Performance

Fedora 32 isn't making it out this week due to last minute blocker bugs but should hopefully surface next week. In any case, here are some initial benchmarks looking at the performance of Fedora 32 in its effectively final state compared to Fedora 31 for seeing how the performance has shifted with its plethora of updates.

For this first round of Fedora 32 benchmarking are tests compared to Fedora 31 -- both out-of-the-box on a clean install and then again with all available updates applied considering Fedora more liberally ships kernel updates and other packages bumping versions than other more conservative distributions like Ubuntu.

Fedora 32 is launching with the GNOME Shell 3.36.1 desktop and continuing to employ the Wayland session by default, Linux 5.6 kernel, Mesa 20.0.4 for the latest open-source GPU drivers, and is using GCC 10.0.1 in its near final state ahead of the GCC 10.1 stable release coming in the next month or so. Fedora 32 also uses Python 3.8.2 compared to Python 3.7 on the prior release and has numerous other package updates like PHP 7.4.

JavaScript is required to view these results or log-in to Phoronix Premium.

This first round of Fedora 32 benchmarking was done on an Intel Core i9 10980XE workstation while tests on more diverse hardware will come following the official Fedora 32 Linux distribution release. Via the Phoronix Test Suite dozens of different benchmarks were carried out.