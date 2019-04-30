Fedora 30 Performance Is Moving In The Right Direction But A Lot Of Untapped Potential
Yesterday we began with our preliminary performance benchmarks of Fedora 30. From those results Intel Core i9 and AMD Threadripper systems and what we're seeing on other systems in the labs, Fedora 30 indeed is coming out generally slightly faster than Fedora 29 when looking at the performance overall. In some cases the performance is much better thanks to GCC 9 and other upgrades, but overall it's a small, modest performance improvement. While that's better than seeing Fedora 30 running slower than its predecessor, there still is more potential to squeeze out of the system.

With the Intel Core i9 7980XE system as a high-performance reference system, here are some additional data points comparing those Fedora 29 and Fedora 30 results to Ubuntu 19.04, openSUSE Tumbleweed (with its GNOME desktop option, to match the other operating systems tested), and Clear Linux for seeing how those distributions compete with the new Fedora Linux.

All of these updated Linux distributions are now on the Linux 5.0 kernel, Mesa 19, and GCC 8.3 (except Fedora 30 using GCC 9.0.1) to offer similar versions but with each distribution's respective tuning and defaults, it's a very different story in terms of the out-of-the-box performance.


