Running The Flash-Friendly File-System On A Hard Drive? Benchmarks Of F2FS On An HDD
Written by Michael Larabel in Computers on 28 December 2018. Page 1 of 3. 3 Comments

While I have benchmarked the F2FS file-system a lot since it was mainlined back in 2013, it's all been on solid-state drives or even other forms of flash storage like USB drives. After all, F2FS is short for the Flash-Friendly File-System. But a Phoronix reader recently suggested that F2FS also works out well for traditional, rotating hard drives so I decided to run some benchmarks.

A Phoronix reader recently suggested on Twitter that F2FS works out well for hard drives, particularly shingled magnetic recording (SMR) drives. While I don't have any SMR drives around, I decided to run some benchmarks with a Western Digital VelociRaptor 150GB WD1500HLHX-0 hard drive. With this Western Digital HDD I tested on the common EXT4 and XFS file-systems before proceeding to test F2FS on this 10,000 RPM hard drive. Each file-system was tested with its default mount options while all tests were done from an Ubuntu 18.10 box running the Linux 5.0 Git kernel.

Besides the XFS/EXT4/F2FS tests on the Western Digital hard drive, I also repeated the tests on a Samsung 860 QVO 1TB SATA 3.0 SSD for some reference data of the relative F2FS vs. EXT4 vs. XFS performance there for flash storage where this file-system is designed. All these benchmarks were carried out in a fully-automated and reproducible manner using the open-source Phoronix Test Suite benchmarking software.


3 Comments

Related Articles
NVIDIA Jetson AGX Xavier Benchmarks - Incredible Performance On The Edge
ODROID-XU4: Much Better Performance Than The Raspberry Pi Plus USB3 & Gigabit Ethernet @ $60
Benchmarking Amazon's ARM Graviton CPU With EC2's A1 Instances
A Look At The Open-Source Talos II POWER9 Performance Against x86_64 Server CPUs
Benchmarking The $25 Raspberry Pi 3 Model A+ Performance
Trending Linux News
The Linux Kernel Likely To See A Hardware Accelerator Subsystem
AMD Posts 138 Linux Driver Patches, Bringing Up New SMU Block For Future GPUs
More Details On The WineD3D Vulkan Plans & Why DXVK Isn't Being Used
Fedora 30 Planning To Use Wayland-Enabled Firefox By Default
Purism's PureOS Store To Be Based Around Flatpaks, First App Announced