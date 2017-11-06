F1 2017 On Linux With 23 Graphics Cards, NVIDIA + AMDGPU-PRO + RADV

Following various F1 2017 Linux gaming benchmarks over the past few days since this game's Linux release this past Thursday with a port to Vulkan, here is a 23-way graphics card comparison for this formula one racing game while having coverage of the NVIDIA, AMDGPU-PRO, and RADV Vulkan drivers atop Ubuntu Linux.

To summarize some of our findings in the massive testing that I have been conducting since Thursday, highlights of our F1 2017 Linux benchmarking include:

- RADV from Mesa Git is indeed performing very well with this game. The latest Mesa 17.2 point releases or Mesa 17.3 RCs will also work if you don't want to be riding Git. RADV's performance is even to the point it can be competitive with NVIDIA's Linux performance.

- RADV is commonly beating AMDGPU-PRO performance and in other cases around the same speed. AMDGPU-PRO 17.40 though with RX Vega has been yielding stability issues. Feral currently doesn't list the AMDGPU-PRO driver as being supported for this game.

- The NVIDIA Linux driver continues running great with F1 2017 from Kepler as the first Vulkan-supported GPUs by that driver up through the latest Pascal cards. No real issues to report on that front.

- Feral doesn't list Intel graphics as supported with F1 2017, but I tried it anyways. Currently Intel ANV from Mesa Git is crashing with this game. But even if it did ran, the performance would likely be sub-par.

- RADV Vulkan is yielding lower CPU utilization than the NVIDIA driver.

- Feral lists the GCN 1.2+ (Volcanic Islands) GPUs and newer as being supported for this game on the AMD Radeon side. But it should work with GCN 1.0/1.1 GPUs, just not officially supported with these older GCN graphics cards still defaulting to the Radeon DRM driver that doesn't have RADV support. When I tried AMDGPU+RADV on GCN 1.0/1.1 graphics cards, the game was hanging. However, with AMDGPU-PRO 17.40, its Vulkan stack was working on the couple of Southern Islands and Sea Islands graphics cards I tried.



Note that with these screenshots the tearing in some images is just as a result of the screenshot being taken and not the in-game experience.

With that said, the graphics cards tested for this article included the:

GeForce GTX 680

GeForce GTX 760

GeForce GTX 780 Ti

GeForce GTX 950

GeForce GTX 960

GeForce GTX 980 Ti

GeForce GTX 1050

GeForce GTX 1050 Ti

GeForce GTX 1060

GeForce GTX 1070

GeForce GTX 1080

GeForce GTX 1080 Ti

Radeon HD 7950

Radeon R9 270X

Radeon R9 285

Radeon R9 290

Radeon R7 370

Radeon RX 550

Radeon RX 560

Radeon RX 580

Radeon R9 Fury

Radeon RX Vega 56

Radeon RX Vega 64