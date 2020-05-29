Following the Xeon Gold 6250 vs. EPYC 7F32 benchmarks from earlier this month, here is a look at the latest x86_64 server CPUs we have our hands on with the EPYC 7F72 and Xeon Gold 6258R being benchmarked against a lineup of other competing AMD EPYC and Intel Xeon processors under the new Ubuntu 20.04 LTS.

The EPYC 7F72 is the third and last product of the AMD EPYC 7Fx2 line-up to test for these high frequency SKUs. The EPYC 7F72 is a 24-core / 48-thread processor with a 3.2GHz boost and 3.7GHz boost frequency while having a 240 Watt TDP like the EPYC 7F52. While the EPYC 7F52 16-core CPU has a 256MB L3 cache, the EPYC 7F72 comes in at just 192MB. But this actually puts the EPYC 7F72 cheaper than the EPYC 7F52 at $2450 USD compared to $3100.

Meanwhile Intel recently sent over the Xeon Gold 6258R as one of their Cascade Lake Refresh SKUs. The Xeon Gold 6258R is a 28-core / 56-thread part with a 2.7GHz base frequency but can turbo to 4.0GHz and has a 38.5MB cache and 205 Watt TDP. The pricing on this 28-core CPU is $3950 USD. It's worth reminding that the top-tier Xeon Platinum 8280 is also a 28-core / 56-thread part with the same base and turbo frequencies as the Xeon Gold 6258R as well as both having dual AVX-512 FMA units and six channel DDR4-2933 support. This puts the Xeon Gold 6258R quite close to the more expensive Xeon Platinum 8280 but with one less UPI link.

For the Intel Xeon and AMD EPYC processors under test today, the combination of processors for this comparison that were recently all re-tested on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS with the Linux 5.4 kernel include:

- Xeon Gold 5220R

- 2 x Xeon Gold 5220R

- Xeon Gold 6226R

- 2 x Xeon Gold 6226R

- Xeon Gold 6250

- 2 x Xeon Gold 6250

- Xeon Gold 6258R

- 2 x Xeon Gold 6258R

- Xeon Platinum 8280

- 2 x Xeon Platinum 8280

- EPYC 7282

- 2 x EPYC 7282

- 2 x EPYC 7302

- 2 x EPYC 7352

- 2 x EPYC 7532

- 2 x EPYC 7452

- EPYC 7742

- 2 x EPYC 7742

- EPYC 7F32

- 2 x EPYC 7F32

- EPYC 7F52

- 2 x EPYC 7F52

- EPYC 7F72

- 2 x EPYC 7F72

Via the Phoronix Test Suite a wide range of benchmarks were carried out for looking at how these CPUs stack up. Following all of the raw performance metrics are the performance-per-dollar metrics based on current pricing. For this article isn't any power consumption comparison but new data on that front will be coming soon thanks to finally having the Linux AMD Energy driver for Linux 5.8+.