Launched last month were the AMD EPYC 7Fx2 CPUs as new high frequency SKUs and with larger L3 cache sizes. Following our initial EPYC 7F52 benchmarking we moved on to testing the EPYC 7F32 and today are putting it head-to-head against the Xeon Gold 6250 and other EPYC/Xeon SKUs while running Ubuntu 20.04 LTS.

The AMD EPYC 7F32 is an eight core / sixteen thread part with a 3.7GHz base frequency and 3.9GHz boost clock while having a 128MB L3 cache and 180 Watt TDP rating. The list price on this processor is $2100 USD.

Intel recently sent over the Xeon Gold 6250 (and Xeon Gold 6258R). The Xeon Gold 6250 is an interesting candidate in being an eight core / sixteen thread processor but while it has just a 35.75MB cache compared to the 7F32's 128MB, the Intel clock frequencies on this Cascade Lake CPU are even higher. The Xeon Gold 6250 has a base frequency of 3.9GHz (the boost clock of the EPYC 7F32) while having a turbo frequency up to 4.5GHz. The TDP on the Xeon Gold 6250 is 185 Watts for this 14nm CPU. The list price on the Xeon Gold 6250 is $3400 USD.

The EPYC 7F32 supports the other usual 7nm EPYC 7002 "Rome" features like eight channels of DDR4-3200, PCI Express 4.0, etc. The Xeon Gold 6250 Cascade Lake has its usual six channels of DDR4-2933 memory, Optane DC Persistent Memory support, PCI Express 3.0, etc.

Beyond testing the EPYC 7F32 and Xeon Gold 6250 in both single and dual socket configurations, the other processors tested for this benchmarking fest included:

- Xeon Silver 4216

- 2 x Xeon Silver 4216

- Xeon Gold 5218

- Xeon Gold 5220R

- 2 x Xeon Gold 5220R

- Xeon Gold 6226R

- 2 x Xeon Gold 6226R

- Xeon Gold 6250

- 2 x Xeon Gold 6250

- 2 x EPYC 7252

- EPYC 7262

- 2 x EPYC 7262

- 2 x EPYC 7272

- EPYC 7282

- 2 x EPYC 7282

- EPYC 7302P

- 2 x EPYC 7302

- 2 x EPYC 7352

- 2 x EPYC 7452

- EPYC 7502P

- EPYC 7F52

- 2 x EPYC 7F52

- EPYC 7F32

- 2 x EPYC 7F32

All of the CPUs were freshly tested over the past month on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS with the Linux 5.4 kernel with GCC 9.3. All of the AMD testing was done on the Daytona reference server and with 8 x DDR4-3200 memory per CPU. All of the Intel testing was performed on the Gigabyte S451-3R0 with 6 x DDR4-2933 memory per CPU as its maximum supported configuration. Intel Optane 900p 280GB NVMe SSD storage was used for all of the testing on the AMD and Intel platforms while running Ubuntu 20.04 LTS.

Let's see now how these Intel and AMD 8c/16t server CPUs perform on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS along with the assortment of other processors being tested via the Phoronix Test Suite.