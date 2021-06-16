Since the AMD EPYC 7003 "Milan" series launch back in March we have carried out many benchmarks with their flagship processors like the EPYC 7763 and 7713 processors and some of the frequency optimized SKUs, but what about the performance lower down the product stack? Up for benchmarking today is a look at the AMD EPYC 7343 and 7743 processors in 1P and 2P configurations against other AMD EPYC Milan processors as well as Intel's Xeon Platinum 8380 Ice Lake processors.

The AMD EPYC 7343 is a 16-core processor with SMT for 32 threads. This 190 Watt server processor has a 3.2GHz base clock frequency and can boost up to 3.9GHz while having a 128MB L3 cache.

The AMD EPYC 7443 meanwhile is a step higher with 24 cores / 48 threads while the base frequency drops to 2.85GHz but a boost clock up to 4.0GHz. The EPYC 7443 has a 200 Watt TDP and 128MB of L3 cache.

As is standard for AMD's straight-forward EPYC processor line-up, all of these EPYC 7003 series processors support eight channels of DDR4-3200, 128 lanes of PCI Express 4.0, Secure Encrypted Virtualization (SEV), and other features in common throughout all their SKUs. The EPYC 7343 carries a 1Ku price of around $1565 USD while the EPYC 7443 is at around $2010.

The AMD EPYC 7343 and 7443 in both 1P and 2P configurations were benchmarked up against the EPYC 7713 and EPYC 7763 processors using the same Daytona reference server. The performance was also compared to the Xeon Platinum 8380 given those are the only Ice Lake processors we have our hands on at the moment. I'll be back around with more comparison benchmarks when getting my hands on additional SKUs.

All CPUs tested were with each configuration at its maximum rated channels and frequency supported. using a Intel NVMe D7-P5510 7.68TB enterprise SSD, and for this go around of benchmarking using Ubuntu 21.04 with the Linux 5.13 kernel for providing a very bleeding-edge look at the performance.

For this benchmarking bout, 115 tests were carried out across all the processors under test. Given the number of benchmarks being run, first up is looking at the performance at a higher level across a few key areas before diving into some of the most interesting individual benchmarks. At the end of the article is a link to the OpenBenchmarking.org result file for seeing all 115 benchmark results in full as well as being able to generate your own performance-per-dollar complementary graphs based on local/available pricing, etc. Thanks to AMD and Intel for supplying the CPUs under test for this review.