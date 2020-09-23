Intel Announces Atom x6000E Series "Elkhart Lake", 11th Gen Core Tigerlake-UP3

After talking about Elkhart Lake for months in terms of the Linux patches bringing up this next-generation Intel processor, Intel is announcing it today in the form of the Atom x6000E series. Additionally, following the recent Tiger Lake client processor launch, 11th Gen Core Tigerlake-UP3 has also been announced.

Intel is announcing not only the Atom x6000E series but also the Pentium and Celeron N and J series. These Elkhart Lake offerings are intended for IoT use-cases and edge computing. Elkhart Lake is said to offer up to a 1.7x improvement in single-threaded performance gen-over-gen, up to 1.5x improvement in multi-threaded workloads gen-over-gen, and up to 2x performance improvement for graphics.

These IoT processors range from two to four cores and 1.0GHz to 1.9GHz base frequencies with up to a 3.0GHz burst frequency.

It is exciting to note Intel does officially support Slimboot and Coreboot on Elkhart Lake:

The 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake-UP3 for embedded computing is also well equipped for IoT and aims to offer up to 23% greater single thread compute, up to 2.95x greater graphics thanks to Gen12/Xe, and up to 19% greater multi-thread performance.

The Tigerlake-UP3 parts being announced today range from the Core i7-1185G7E at 4 cores / 8 threads and 96 EUs down to the Core i3-1115GRE at 2 cores / 4 threads, up to 3.9GHz turbo, and 48 EUs.

Given that they are IoT/embedded products where Linux dominates and all of the Elkhart Lake and Tigerlake open-source/Linux patches we have been noting over the past number of months, the Linux support should be quite ready to go for these new Intel offerings as soon as they begin appearing in actual devices. Those are the highlights from today's announcement and once we can get our hands on such hardware we'll certainly be putting them through much benchmarking to test the claims.