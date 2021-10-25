Dynatron A39 - A Good Heatsink For Threadripper/EPYC 4U Systems
Quietly released earlier this year was the Dynatron A39 heatsink that is capable of up to 280 Watts heat dissipation for satisfying even the very latest, high-end AMD EPYC 7003 "Milan" processors. This Dynatron A39 TR4/sTRX4/SP3 heatsink has been working out very well for those needing to cool a Threadripper/EPYC system in a 3U or larger enclosure.

Earlier in 2021 Dynatron launched the A38 for cooling 280 Watt EPYC processors and that received a lot of attention on news sites for spinning up to 11,000 RPMs. The Dynatron A38 fits within 2U height requirements and that heatsink with 60mm fan has worked out very well for EPYC as our own tests have shown.

But when recently needing to pickup another active heatsink for an EPYC box, I noticed the Dynatron A39 is now available... It can still dissipate up to 280 Watts of heat, but only spins at 6k RPMs as it's a larger heatsink designed for 3U enclosures and larger.

The Dynatron A39 is an AMD sTRX4/TR4/SP3 heatsink for 3U servers and larger. The A39 is an aluminum heatsink with embedded heatpipe.

The dual ball bearing 80mm fan attached spins up to 6000 RPMs and can provide up to 102.6 CFM airflow while the noise range based on PWM is 24.77~57.16 dBA.

Long story short, the Dynatron A39 is a larger version of the A38 for those meeting at least 3U height requirements. I've been running the Dynatron A39 for about a month now in an AMD EPYC benchmarking system and has been working out well, here are some initial figures.


