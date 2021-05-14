DragonFlyBSD 6.0 Performance Is Looking Great - Initial Benchmarks
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 14 May 2021.

This week DragonFlyBSD 6.0 was released and while I have just begun in my benchmarks of this new DragonFlyBSD release, the numbers so far are quite compelling for this BSD compared to its prior release.

I am currently testing DragonFlyBSD 6.0 on multiple systems and will in turn compare DragonFlyBSD 6.0 against the recent FreeBSD 13.0 (the recent FreeBSD 13.0 also brings its own performance improvements) and various Linux distributions. Upon early testing though of DragonFlyBSD 5.8.3 as the prior stable release against the new DragonFlyBSD 6.0, there is nice uplift in many benchmarks.

Today's tests are on an Intel Core i9 10980XE workstation and the uplift found from DragonFlyBSD 6.0 even with still using the same GCC 8.3 compiler release and HAMMER2 on both releases is looking quite good.


