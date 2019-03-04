Dirt Rally 2.0 was released last week by Codemasters as the successor to 2015's Dirt Rally and another title on the EGO Engine. While Dirt Rally saw a native Linux port, Dirt Rally 2.0 hasn't seen any port announced by Feral Interactive (though they are currently porting DiRT 4 to Linux), but what's very exciting is this brand new Windows game runs great under Valve's Steam Play with Proton and DXVK! The experience for Dirt Rally 2.0 is quite great on Linux already thanks to Steam Play and with this being a benchmark-friendly game, here are some NVIDIA GeForce and AMD Radeon benchmarks of this racing game on Linux.

Dirt Rally 2.0 is a single and multi-player game and it's quite remarkable how well it's already working at-launch with the latest Steam Play. The main caveat is just needing to add Codemasters' CA certificate manually if wanting to connect to the RaceNET multi-player system, but aside from that issue it's working out great on both Radeon and NVIDIA graphics -- just like F1 2018 being another big winner with Steam Play.

For those curious how well Dirt Rally 2.0 performs on Linux, it's doing very well. I don't have any Windows vs. Linux benchmarks to share today (though that could come in the future with enough requests from premium enablers), but as you'll see from these results the performance for NVIDIA on its proprietary driver and Radeon with the Mesa RADV Vulkan driver is very good.

All tests were done from the i9-9900K Ubuntu 18.10 box while running the Linux 5.0 kernel and the latest Mesa/NVIDIA drivers. This Steam Play game can be easily benchmarked now using the new dirt-rally2 test profile thanks to it being a benchmark-friendly game, so look forward to seeing this game used in future driver/GPU Linux comparisons.