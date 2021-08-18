Debian 11 Performance Uplift Is Looking Great For Intel Xeon, AMD EPYC
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 18 August 2021. Page 1 of 6. Add A Comment

This past weekend marked the release of Debian 11 "Bullseye" as the newest version of this major Linux distribution that is also the basis for many others. Given the popularity of Debian stable on servers, our first round of Debian 11.0 benchmarking is looking at the performance relative to Debian 10.10 on latest-generation Intel Xeon "Ice Lake" and AMD EPYC "Milan" hardware.

As Debian 11 incorporates the latest upstream software releases over the past two years, it should be little surprise but it makes for often sizable performance uplift when migrating to new releases, especially if you are running newer hardware.

In the case of moving from Debian 10 to Debian 11, it means going from Linux 4.19 to 5.10 LTS, GCC 8.3 to GCC 10.2, Python 3.7 to Python 3.9, and many other significant updates. The Linux kernel from 4.19 to 5.10 has seen many big additions for new software features, in the case of AMD CPUs meaning the default CPUFreq change from ondemand to schedutil, and better supporting the newer hardware such as the Xeon Ice Lake and EPYC Milan servers being benchmarked for this initial round of Debian 11 performance testing.

On AMD EPYC 7763 2P and Intel Xeon Platinum 8380 2P servers, Debian 10.10 and Debian 11.0 were benchmarked in their out-of-the-box/default configurations on these two servers for seeing how the performance differs (largely improving) across the span of more than 70 different tests. Benchmarks of Debian 11 against other modern Linux distributions are coming up soon on Phoronix.


Related Articles
Arch Linux, Clear Linux & Ubuntu Against Windows 10/11 On Intel Rocket Lake
Arch Linux, Clear Linux, Fedora Compete On The ASUS ROG Strix G15
Ubuntu 21.04 vs. Windows 10 Trade Blows On The AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX / ASUS ROG Strix G15
Ubuntu vs. Arch Linux On The ASUS ROG Strix G15 / Ryzen 9 5900HX
Pop!_OS 20.04 LTS vs. Pop!_OS 21.04 Performance Benchmarks
Intel Tiger Lake Performance Between Windows 10 vs. Ubuntu 21.04 Linux
Trending Linux News
Debian 11 "Bullseye" Released
Reverse Engineering & Bring-Up Of Linux On The Apple Silicon M1 Continues
Linux Turning Off The Light - The LightNVM Subsystem To Be Removed
Grep 3.7 Released To Fix "Extreme Performance Degradation"
Ogre 13 Open-Source Game Engine Released
Intel's New Brand For High Performance Discrete Graphics: Arc
Apple M1 PCIe Driver Under Review For The Linux Kernel
OpenRazer 3.1 Released With Support For More Razer Devices