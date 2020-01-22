Debian 7 Through Debian Testing Benchmarks With/Without Mitigations
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 22 January 2020.

As part of our many Linux benchmarks in ending out the 2010s we ran tests looking at CentOS 6 through CentOS 8, seven years of Ubuntu Linux performance, and various other Linux distribution benchmarks and testing other important pieces of open-source software over time. One of the additional comparisons now wrapped up is looking at the performance of Debian GNU/Linux going back from the old 7 series through the current 10 stable series and also Debian Testing. Tests where relevant were done out-of-the-box with the default security mitigations and again with mitigations disabled.

The Debian GNU/Linux benchmarking comparison ended up looking like:

- Debian 7.11 + No Mitigations
- Debian 8.11
- Debian 8.11 + No Mitigations
- Debian 9.11
- Debian 9.11 + No Mitigations
- Debian 10.2
- Debian 10.2 + No Mitigations
- Debian Testing
- Debian Testing + No Mitigations

In the case of Debian 7, it never was back-ported with the relevant security mitigations. In the case of the other releases they were first tested out-of-the-box and then again after booting the system with "mitigations=off" to disable the relevant Intel CPU security mitigations.

In order to maintain hardware compatibility going back to the Debian 7 series on the old Linux 3.2 kernel, a vintage Intel system was used for testing: the Intel Core i7 990X with MSI X58M motherboard, 12GB of RAM, PNY CS1211 SATA SSD, and Radeon HD 5450 graphics. The Core i7 990X Gulftown processor is a six core / twelve thread processor from 2011 with a 3.46GHz base frequency and 3.73GHz turbo frequency, which played nicely going back to the Debian 7 series.

Via the Phoronix Test Suite dozens of benchmarks were carried out in looking at the Debian GNU/Linux performance over time.


