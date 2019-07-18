One of the first PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSDs to market has been the Corsair Force MP600. AMD included the Corsair MP600 2TB NVMe PCIe4 SSD with their Ryzen 3000 reviewer's kit and for those interested in this speedy solid-state storage here are some benchmarks compared to various other storage devices on Ubuntu Linux.

The 2TB Force Series Gen 4 MP600 SSD is rated for sequential reads up to 4950MB/s and sequential writes up to 4250MB/s and 600k IOPS random writes and 680k IOPS random reads. The MP600 relies upon 3D TLC NAND and relies upon a Phison PS5016-E16 controller. This 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD will set you back $450 USD while a 1TB version is a modest $250 USD.

For those curious about the performance for this first PCIe 4.0 SSD test under Linux, I ran benchmarks against various PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSDs as well as a SATA 3.0 SSD and even SATA 3.0 HDD for additional reference. In each case the drive was freshly formatted to EXT4 and using the default mount options. All testing happened from the AMD Ryzen 9 3900X test box with ASUS ROG CROSSHAIR VIII HERO motherboard running Ubuntu 18.04 LTS and upgraded to the Linux 5.2 kernel.

The other NVMe drives benchmarked for reference were the Samsung 970 EVO and 970 PRO along with the Intel Optane 900p while there is also the Samsung 860 EVO SATA 3.0 SSD for reference and for the hard drive reference point was a Western Digital WD1003FZEX Black hard drive. Via the Phoronix Test Suite various storage benchmarks were carried out.