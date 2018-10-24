Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained for the past 14 years.

Last week Corsair announced the Force Series MP510 M.2 PCIe NVMe solid-state drives as the company's fastest SSDs to date. While being Corsair's latest and fastest NVMe SSDs, the pricing is competitive with the 240GB model starting out at $70 USD, 480GB for $130 USD, $239 for 960GB, or $475 for a 1920GB version.

Given a number of Phoronix readers asking about MP510 Linux benchmarks (including some premium supporters), I ended up buying a MP510 240GB solid-state drive for carrying out some Linux tests as Corsair hadn't supplied any review samples for Linux benchmarking.

The Corsair Force MP510 240GB model is rated for sequential reads up to 3100MB/s, sequential writes up to 1050MB/s, random writes up to 240K IOPS, and random reads up to 180k IOPS. The MP510 SSD relies upon 3D TLC NAND Toshiba memory and a Phison PS5012-E12 controller. The MP510 drive is rated for 400 TBW endurance, 1.8 million hours MTBF, and is backed by Corsair with a five-year warranty.

These fresh NVMe SSD benchmarks were done on Ubuntu 18.10 while using an EXT4 file-system and the stock Linux 4.18 kernel. Tests were done using a Ryzen 7 2700X system and the different solid-state drives benchmarked for this comparison included the following NVMe SSDs: Corsair Force MP500 120GB, Corsair Force MP500 240GB, Intel 600p 256GB, Intel 800p 128GB, Samsung 950 PRO 256GB, and Samsung 970 EVO 256GB. Some older SATA 3.0 SSDs were also freshly benchmarked for reference purposes on Ubuntu 18.10. Those SATA 3.0 SSDs included the Toshiba TR-150 120GB, Samsung 860 EVO 500GB, and Samsung 850 PRO 256GB.

All of these solid-state drive benchmarks were carried out via the Phoronix Test Suite. If you want to see how your own Linux storage performance compares to the benchmarks shown in this article, simply install the Phoronix Test Suite and then run phoronix-test-suite benchmark 1810208-SK-CORSAIR5106 for your own fully-automated, side-by-side benchmark comparison.