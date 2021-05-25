Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained for the past 16 years.

Earlier this month in our initial benchmarking of DragonFlyBSD 6.0 we found DragonFlyBSD 6.0 performing much better than DragonFlyBSD 5.8, but how does that put its performance up against FreeBSD 13.0 and Ubuntu Linux for reference? Here are such benchmarks in our latest benchmarking of DragonFlyBSD 6.0, FreeBSD 13.0 (with both GCC and Clang), and Ubuntu Linux.

Today's round of benchmarking is looking at the performance of:

- DragonFlyBSD 5.8.3

- DragonFlyBSD 6.0

- Ubuntu 21.04

- FreeBSD 13.0

- FreeBSD 13.0 + GCC (using the GCC 10.2 compiler from ports rather than the default LLVM Clang 11 compiler, so to have a run matching the other operating systems defaulting to GCC.)

The same system was used for all of the benchmarking - an Intel Core i9 10980XE workstation with 32GB of RAM, Samsung 970 PRO 512GB NVMe SSD, and GeForce GTX 1080 Ti graphics.

Each operating system was tested in its default/out-of-the-box configuration with the exception of the secondary FreeBSD 13.0 run when seeing how the performance was when setting that as the default compiler.

A wide range of benchmarks were then run via the Phoronix Test Suite for this latest BSD vs. Linux comparison. Tests with AMD EPYC and Intel Xeon server hardware is also forthcoming with these latest Linux and BSD releases.