Even With A $199 Laptop, Clear Linux Can Offer Superior Performance To Fedora Or Ubuntu

The latest in our benchmarking fun with the $199+ Motile M141 laptop is seeing how well Intel's Clear Linux performs on it in relation to Ubuntu and Fedora.

While Ubuntu Linux was about 15% faster than the default Windows 10 installation on this AMD Ryzen 3 3200U notebook, it's possible to get even faster performance by loading up Clear Linux on it. We are used to covering Clear's exciting performance capabilities on high-end hardware, but even for this low-end laptop with an AMD processor, Intel's performance-optimized open-source operating system still did wonders.

This laptop that is a private label brand of Walmart, as a reminder, features an AMD Ryzen 3 3200U Picasso processor with Vega 3 graphics, 4GB of RAM, 128GB SSD, and a 14-inch 1080p display.

For getting an idea to the performance potential with Clear Linux, benchmarks of Ubuntu 20.04 daily for the bleeding edge state, Ubuntu 18.04.3 as the current LTS release, and Fedora Workstation 31 were benchmarked against Clear Linux 32230 from this very budget friendly yet surprisingly decent device.