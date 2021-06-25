LLVM Clang 12 Benchmarks At Varying Optimization Levels, LTO
Written by Michael Larabel in Software on 25 June 2021. Page 1 of 3. 1 Comment

Earlier this month were benchmarks looking at GCC 11 performance with varying optimization levels and features like link-time optimizations. Stemming from reader requests, here are now similar reference benchmarks off LLVM Clang 12.0 on the same system with going from -O0 to -Ofast and toggling -march=native and LTO usage.

With this Clang 12.0 benchmarking a number of different C/C++ benchmarks were carried out across 13 different builds consisting of:

-O0
-Og
-O1
-O2
-O2 -flto
-O2 -march=native
-O3
-O3 -flto
-O3 -march=native
-O3 -march=native -flto
-Ofast
-Ofast -march=native
-Ofast -march=native -flto

The same open-source C/C++ benchmarks were used as in the GCC 11 testing except where any LLVM/Clang problems were encountered in just a couple situations.

The Clang 12 compiler benchmarking was done on Fedora Workstation 34 from an Intel Core i9 11900K Rocket Lake system.

If wanting the "TLDR" version, above is the geometric mean of the 44 different benchmarks carried out. Overall they are inline with expectations. Unlike the GCC 11 tests where the "-flto" runs actually were coming in slightly slower overall, that wasn't the case with this Clang benchmarking.


Related Articles
GCC 11 Compiler Performance Benchmarks With Various Optimization Levels, LTO
Intel Xeon Platinum 8380 P-State CPU Frequency Scaling Comparison
LLVM Clang 12 Leading Over GCC 11 Compiler Performance On Intel Xeon Scalable Ice Lake
LLVM Clang 12 Compiler Is Performing Very Well For AMD Ryzen 9 5950X / Zen 3
GCC 11 vs. LLVM Clang 12 Performance On The Intel Core i9 11900K Is A Heated Race
Linux 5.13 Features From Apple M1 To New GPU Support, Security Additions
Trending Linux News
NVIDIA Posts 470 Linux Driver Beta With Better Wayland Support, DLSS + Improved PRIME
NVIDIA Releasing DLSS Support For Vulkan API Games On Linux Tomorrow
SiFive Announces The Performance P550 As The Fastest RISC-V Processor Yet
Intel's Latest CPU Microcode Update Isn't All That Scary
AMD Drops Pre-Polaris GPU Support From Their Mainline Radeon Software Driver
AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution Source Code Coming Next Month
AMD SEV/SEV-ES Local Migration Support Patches For Linux
Haiku R1 Beta 3 Aims For Release In About One Month