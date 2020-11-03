Cincoze GM-1000 - A Rugged, GPU-Focused, Fan-Less Industrial Computer
Written by Michael Larabel in Computers on 3 November 2020. Page 1 of 4. Add A Comment

Cincoze is a brand we previously haven't tested at Phoronix but is a Chinese manufacturer of embedded computers. The company's recently introduced GM-1000 is advertised as a "Machine Vision Embedded Computer" geared for a variety of industrial applications in being constructed within a well engineered aluminum enclosure that is fan-less thanks to an array of heatpipes and chassis serving as a heatsink while offering MXM-based GPU expansion and a total system power budget of up to 360 Watts.

The Cincoze GM-1000 is an interesting little industrial-grade PC comparing to the likes of OnLogic's Karbon 700 or CompuLab Airtop 3. The GM-1000 measures in at 260 x 200 x 85 mm while weighing 4.6 kilograms due to the heavy, industrial-grade chassis with passive cooling.

The GM-1000 is promoted as a machine vision offering due to its ability of GPU-based inference and supporting a variety of NVIDIA GPUs via an MXM expansion card with the Quadro T1000 or P2000 being their current models from Cincoze but any other MXM GPU up to 160 Watts is supported.

With focused on being a GPU-minded computer, the CPU options are a bit lackluster for H2'2020 standards but are options of either Coffee Lake or Coffee Lake R CPUs. The GM-1000 was originally introduced back in May that also explains their usage of 8th/9th Gen CPUs -- both Core and Xeon options are available.

The GM-1000 we had access to for testing courtesy of Cincoze was powered by an eight-core Intel Core i7 9700TE processor with NVIDIA Quadro P2000 graphics and 32GB of RAM and 512GB solid-state storage.

Onward to how this unit performs under Linux and thermal testing...


Related Articles
Benchmarking The Raspberry Pi 400 - A Raspberry Pi Keyboard Computer
Intel Core i7 1165G7 "Tiger Lake" Linux Performance With The Dell XPS 13 9310
NVIDIA Unveils $59 USD Raspberry Pi Competitor With Jetson Nano 2GB
Benchmarks: Amazon EC2 C5ad Instances Launch For AMD EPYC Rome With Local NVMe Storage
The AMD Ryzen 5 4500U / Ryzen 7 4700U Against Intel With 141 Benchmarks
The Ongoing CPU Security Mitigation Impact On The Core i9 10900K Comet Lake
Trending Linux News
Linux Mint Now Packaging Their Own Chromium, Developing New IPTV Player
Intel's Abandoned "Many Integrated Core" Architecture Being Removed With Linux 5.10
IO_uring Passthrough For KVM Guests Is Yielding Fantastic Results
KDE Saw A "Bug Massacre" This Week With Better NVIDIA Wayland Experience, Many Fixes
Fedora Developers Discuss Retiring NTP, Deprecating SCP Protocol
Linux Frame-Buffer Console To Drop Accelerated Scrolling Since It's Full Of Bugs
"NTFS3" Linux Driver Spun Up An 11th Time With More Optimizations
Hangover Alpha 2 Lets Windows x86/x64 Programs Run On ARM64, POWER 64-bit