Cincoze is a brand we previously haven't tested at Phoronix but is a Chinese manufacturer of embedded computers. The company's recently introduced GM-1000 is advertised as a "Machine Vision Embedded Computer" geared for a variety of industrial applications in being constructed within a well engineered aluminum enclosure that is fan-less thanks to an array of heatpipes and chassis serving as a heatsink while offering MXM-based GPU expansion and a total system power budget of up to 360 Watts.

The Cincoze GM-1000 is an interesting little industrial-grade PC comparing to the likes of OnLogic's Karbon 700 or CompuLab Airtop 3. The GM-1000 measures in at 260 x 200 x 85 mm while weighing 4.6 kilograms due to the heavy, industrial-grade chassis with passive cooling.

The GM-1000 is promoted as a machine vision offering due to its ability of GPU-based inference and supporting a variety of NVIDIA GPUs via an MXM expansion card with the Quadro T1000 or P2000 being their current models from Cincoze but any other MXM GPU up to 160 Watts is supported.

With focused on being a GPU-minded computer, the CPU options are a bit lackluster for H2'2020 standards but are options of either Coffee Lake or Coffee Lake R CPUs. The GM-1000 was originally introduced back in May that also explains their usage of 8th/9th Gen CPUs -- both Core and Xeon options are available.

The GM-1000 we had access to for testing courtesy of Cincoze was powered by an eight-core Intel Core i7 9700TE processor with NVIDIA Quadro P2000 graphics and 32GB of RAM and 512GB solid-state storage.

Onward to how this unit performs under Linux and thermal testing...