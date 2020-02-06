Given this week's release of Google Chrome 80, here are fresh benchmarks of Chrome 80 against Firefox 72 on Linux plus also a run with Firefox's WebRender option being enabled. This round of tests was under an Ubuntu 20.04 snapshot with AMD Ryzen processor and AMD Radeon VII graphics.

For those wondering how the Chrome versus Firefox performance is standing today on the Linux desktop, these are the very latest numbers plus a secondary run with MOZ_WEBRENDER=1 for activating WebRender in the graphics/DOM relevant tests.

JavaScript is required to view these results or log-in to Phoronix Premium.

Via the Phoronix Test Suite various popular browser benchmarks were run via Selenium/WebDriver automation.