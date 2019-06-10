Chrome 75 vs. Firefox 67 / 68 Beta Linux Performance
Written by Michael Larabel in Software on 10 June 2019. Page 1 of 3. 7 Comments

With last week's release of Chrome 75 I have now wrapped up some benchmarks seeing how the performance of the updated Google web-browser compares to that of the current Firefox 67 stable release as well as Firefox 68 beta, including with WebRender activated. Here are those latest Linux web browser benchmarks.

This round of testing is particularly interesting given the really promising Firefox 68 Beta + WebRender Linux performance I wrote about a few weeks ago. So seeing how it stacks up now against Chrome 75 should be quite interesting.

The same AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX system with Radeon RX Vega 56 graphics was used throughout testing from the Ubuntu 19.04 x86_64 host running the Linux 5.0 kernel. Chrome 75, Firefox 67, Firefox 67 with WebRender, Firefox 68 Beta, and Firefox 68 Beta with WebRender were all freshly tested with the popular browser benchmarks. The Phoronix Test Suite provided the test automation around Selenium/WebDriver. The browsers all were using new/clean profiles with no extra plug-ins or other settings changed.



Related Articles
Mesa 19.1's New Features From The Intel Gallium3D Driver To New Drivers & Vulkan Optimizations
Benchmarking AMD FX vs. Intel Sandy/Ivy Bridge CPUs Following Spectre, Meltdown, L1TF, Zombieload
Firefox 68 Performance Is Looking Good With WebRender On Linux
A Look At The MDS Cost On Xeon, EPYC & Xeon Total Impact Of Affected CPU Vulnerabilities
The Many Changes & Additions To Find With The Linux 5.2 Kernel
Trending Linux News
Google Stadia's E3 Event Reveals New Details For This Linux+Vulkan Gaming Service
SUSE Reworking Btrfs File-System's Locking Code
WineD3D Optimistic In Their Yet To Be Proven Vulkan Backend, DXVK "Dead End"
Proton 4.2-6 Brings DXVK 1.2.1 Rebuild, Updated FAudio, Other Fixes
LLVM's New Fortran Compiler Previously Called "f18" Will Take The Name Of Flang