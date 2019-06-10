Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained for the past 15 years.

With last week's release of Chrome 75 I have now wrapped up some benchmarks seeing how the performance of the updated Google web-browser compares to that of the current Firefox 67 stable release as well as Firefox 68 beta, including with WebRender activated. Here are those latest Linux web browser benchmarks.

This round of testing is particularly interesting given the really promising Firefox 68 Beta + WebRender Linux performance I wrote about a few weeks ago. So seeing how it stacks up now against Chrome 75 should be quite interesting.

The same AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX system with Radeon RX Vega 56 graphics was used throughout testing from the Ubuntu 19.04 x86_64 host running the Linux 5.0 kernel. Chrome 75, Firefox 67, Firefox 67 with WebRender, Firefox 68 Beta, and Firefox 68 Beta with WebRender were all freshly tested with the popular browser benchmarks. The Phoronix Test Suite provided the test automation around Selenium/WebDriver. The browsers all were using new/clean profiles with no extra plug-ins or other settings changed.