Squeezing More Performance Out Of An Intel Celeron "Alder Lake" CPU With A Faster Linux OS
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 3 February 2022. Page 1 of 6. 5 Comments

Recently I tested the Intel Celeron G6900 Alder Lake processor as a $40~60 CPU and the lowest-end SKU as part of the latest-generation Intel desktop CPU line-up. Those tests were carried out on Ubuntu Linux (as usual) for that dual-core processor and was an interesting little processor for the price and for the lack of any AMD Zen 3 competition currently at that low price point. If needing to make daily use of such an Intel Celeron system, switching out your Linux distribution can help. In this article are benchmarks of the Celeron G6900 across Arch-based Manjaro, Intel's Clear Linux, Fedora Workstation 35, Ubuntu 22.04 daily, and openSUSE Tumbleweed.

Curiosity got the best of me for seeing how much of a performance difference the various Linux distributions -- like Intel's performance-optimized Clear Linux -- would make on such a low-end Celeron dual-core/dual-thread processor. Intel's Clear Linux has performed splendid on big Xeon Scalable servers and desktop class hardware, but I never tried running it on something as scrappy as a $60 or less CPU.

The Alder Lake Celeron test system had the G6900 at stock speeds, an ASRock B660M-HDV motherboard, 16GB (2 x 8GB DDR4-3600) memory, 512GB Sabrent PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, and the integrated UHD Graphics 710 found with the Celeron processor.

Clean installs of Clear Linux 35750, Fedora Workstation 35, Manjaro 21.2.2, and Ubuntu 22.04 daily were carried out for seeing what a difference the Linux distribution choice had on such a low-end box. Common workloads for a low-end box like some light gaming and web browser use were benchmarked as well as some more demanding workloads not likely to be used on a Celeron box unless being very budget constrained or challenged by the supply chain parts shortage.


Related Articles
Intel's Linux OS Shows The Importance Of Software Optimizations, Further Optimized Xeon "Ice Lake" In 2021
macOS 12.1 vs. Ubuntu vs. Clear Linux vs. Windows Benchmarks
AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U - Windows vs. Linux Performance
Apple macOS Monterey 12 Performance Is Surprisingly Competitive With Linux
CentOS Stream 9 Improves Performance For Intel Xeon, AMD EPYC
Benchmarks: FreeBSD 13 vs. NetBSD 9.2 vs. OpenBSD 7 vs. DragonFlyBSD 6 vs. Linux
Trending Linux News
Numerous Linux/X11 Display Drivers Can No Longer Even Properly Build
Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Integrating systemd-oomd For Improving Low Memory Handling
Redis 7.0 Is Near With "Significant Performance Optimizations"
Valve's Gamescope Compositor Adds AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution Support
KDE's Falkon Browser Sees First Major Update In Nearly Three Years
Btrfs Extent Tree v2 Work Progressing For Improving The File-System's On-Disk Format
Linux 5.16.5 Released To Fix Up Btrfs' Botched Up Defragging
System76 Announces "Kudu" AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX Powered Laptop