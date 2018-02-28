Benchmarking An ARM 96-Core Cavium ThunderX System
Written by Michael Larabel in Processors on 28 February 2018. Page 1 of 3. 16 Comments

A Phoronix reader granted us remote access to a FOXCONN C2U4N_MB system featuring two Cavium ThunderX 48-core SoCs. For those curious about the potential of a modern 96-core ARM platform, here are some basic benchmark results.

The last time I had access to a 96-core ARM configuration for testing was six years ago when helping out on a 96-core Ubuntu ARM solar-powered computer.. Back then it was built out of PandaBoard ES development boards with their 1.0GHz dual-core Cortex-A9 processors while since then ARM technology has advanced a great deal.

The current-generation Cavium ThunderX SoCs are using 64-bit ARMv8 cores, manufactured on a 28nm process with a TDP less than 100 Watts, and their models feature up to 48 cores at 2.5GHz

The Cavium ThunderX configuration at 96 cores with the FOXCONN C2U4N_MB motherboard also had 4 x 32GB DDR4-2133MHz memory, 250GB Samsung 850 SSD, and was running Ubuntu 16.04 with the Linux 4.10 kernel and GCC 5.4 compiler.

On the following pages are a few different benchmark scenarios for those wondering about the rough performance potential.


16 Comments


Related Articles
36-Way Comparison Of Amazon EC2 / Google Compute Engine / Microsoft Azure Cloud Instances vs. Intel/AMD CPUs
AMD Ryzen 3 2200G + Ryzen 5 2400G Linux CPU Performance, 21-Way Intel/AMD Comparison
Ryzen 5 2400G Radeon Vega Linux OpenGL/Vulkan Gaming Benchmarks
19-Way CPU Comparison On Ubuntu With Linux 4.15
Pentium G4600 vs. Ryzen 3 1200 On Ubuntu 17.10 Linux Benchmarks
Trending Linux News
GNOME Shell vs. KDE Plasma Graphics Tests On Wayland vs. X.Org Server
LLVM / Clang 6.0 Should Be Released Soon With Its Many New Features
KDE Plasma 5.13 Should Be Starting Up Even Faster
Radeon Wattman's "Automan" Being Enabled For Vega On Linux
Arctic's Accelero Twin Turbo III Works Well For Polaris GPU Cooling