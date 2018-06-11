Core i7 8700K vs. Ryzen 7 2700X For Vulkan Gaming With Thrones of Britannia
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 11 June 2018. Page 1 of 4. 10 Comments

Published this weekend was a 25-way Linux graphics card comparison for the newest major Linux game release, A Total War Saga: Thrones of Britannia, that was released natively for Linux days ago by Feral Interactive and ported from Direct3D to Vulkan in the process. As a result of premium requests, here are some additional tests for this Linux game when comparing the performance on Intel Core i7 8700K and Ryzen 7 2700X processors.

Similar to past Core i7 8700K vs. Ryzen 7 2700X Linux gaming benchmarks, this is seeing how the performance differentiates between these enthusiast/gaming Intel and AMD processors. With each system, an AMD Radeon RX Vega 64 and GeForce GTX 1080 were tested.

The latest drivers were used on each platform and testing happened with Ubuntu 18.04 LTS x86_64 on the Linux 4.17 kernel. Both CPUs were running at stock speeds, utilizing DDR4-3400 memory, and set to use the performance CPUFreq/P-State frequency scaling governor.

This Thrones of Britannia comparison is very straight-forward so let's get to the numbers. Following the FPS and frame time measurements are also some performance-per-dollar metrics looking at the cost of the combined CPU/GPU combinations. All of the benchmarks were facilitated using the Phoronix Test Suite.


10 Comments

Related Articles
25-Way NVIDIA/AMD Linux Graphics Comparison For Vulkan-Powered Thrones Of Britannia
NVIDIA vs. AMD Linux GPU Performance For THRONES OF BRITANNIA
Dota 2 Vulkan Performance Across MacOS, Windows 10 & Linux
29-Way GPU Comparison On Linux From Kepler & Cypress To Today's Pascal & Vega
Ryzen 7 2700 / Ryzen 7 2700X / Core i7 8700K Linux Gaming Performance With RX Vega 64, GTX 1080 Ti
Trending Linux News
Hygon Dhyana: Chinese x86 Server CPUs Based On AMD Zen
The Most Affordable & Open-Source POWER9 System To Date Can Now Be Pre-Ordered
HID Updates For Linux 4.18 Add The Valve Steam Controller Kernel Driver
Fedora 29 To Further Strengthen Crypto Settings
A Look At The Features Merged So Far For The Linux 4.18 Kernel