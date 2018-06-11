Published this weekend was a 25-way Linux graphics card comparison for the newest major Linux game release, A Total War Saga: Thrones of Britannia, that was released natively for Linux days ago by Feral Interactive and ported from Direct3D to Vulkan in the process. As a result of premium requests, here are some additional tests for this Linux game when comparing the performance on Intel Core i7 8700K and Ryzen 7 2700X processors.

Similar to past Core i7 8700K vs. Ryzen 7 2700X Linux gaming benchmarks, this is seeing how the performance differentiates between these enthusiast/gaming Intel and AMD processors. With each system, an AMD Radeon RX Vega 64 and GeForce GTX 1080 were tested.

The latest drivers were used on each platform and testing happened with Ubuntu 18.04 LTS x86_64 on the Linux 4.17 kernel. Both CPUs were running at stock speeds, utilizing DDR4-3400 memory, and set to use the performance CPUFreq/P-State frequency scaling governor.

This Thrones of Britannia comparison is very straight-forward so let's get to the numbers. Following the FPS and frame time measurements are also some performance-per-dollar metrics looking at the cost of the combined CPU/GPU combinations. All of the benchmarks were facilitated using the Phoronix Test Suite.