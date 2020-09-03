A Deep Dive Into The AMD/Intel CPU + NVIDIA GPU Performance With Blender 2.90
Written by Michael Larabel in Software on 3 September 2020. Page 1 of 6. 2 Comments

Following the debut of the big Blender 2.90 release and subsequently updating it for the Phoronix Test Suite / OpenBenchmarking.org, here is a deep dive into the Blender 2.90 performance... A number of areas are being looked at with the initial Blender 2.90 benchmarks from how the performance is on various CPUs and GPUs to the performance of the Blender 2.82 vs. 2.90 to looking at the Windows vs. Linux performance for Blender 2.90 with various means of acceleration.

Over the past several days it's been busy benchmarking in evaluating the performance of Blender 2.90 on many different systems and configurations. Among the areas being looked at in this article are:

- The performance of Blender 2.82 vs. 2.90. (Blender 2.82 was the prior release for PTS/OB as 2.83 wasn't as major of a release worth upgrading for benchmarking.) This look was for the CPU-based rendering performance between Blender 2.82 and 2.90 on a few different systems.

- Along similar lines for Blender 2.82 vs. 2.90, a look as well at how the CUDA / OpenCL / OptiX performance varies on a NVIDIA GeForce GPU between Blender 2.82 and 2.90.

- Looking at the Blender 2.90 performance on the same system between Ubuntu 20.04 LTS and Windows 10 Professional.

- Benchmarking Blender 2.90 on many different processors for a current look at how sixteen different Intel and AMD processors compare for Blender 2.90 rendering performance.

- Benchmarking Blender 2.90 on many different NVIDIA GPUs with CUDA and OptiX. Due to the OpenCL method being less viable (much slower) as well as AMD OpenCL issues, just the NVIDIA performance was being evaluated for this initial testing.

Continue on for all of this Blender 2.90 performance benchmarking that will be followed by more over the weeks ahead in new hardware reviews and other performance comparison articles.


Related Articles
AMD AOCC 2.2 Helping Squeeze Extra Performance Out Of AMD EPYC 7002 "Rome" CPUs
The New OpenBenchmarking.org Now In Alpha For Better Hardware & Benchmark Discovery
Linux 5.9 Features New GPU Support To Numerous Security + Performance Optimizations
Linux 5.9 Performance Is Off To A Great Start With FSGSBASE Boost
GCC Benchmarks At Varying Optimization Levels With Core i9 10900K Show An Unexpected Surprise
Phoronix Test Suite 9.8 Released For Open-Source Benchmarking, New Docker Benchmarking Image

Trending Linux News
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3000 Series Launches With Impressive Specs, Competitive Pricing
Linux Patch Proposed To Double Raspberry Pi 4 Transfer Speed To eMMC/SD Storage
Is It Time To Overhaul The GNU Dynamic Linker?
GCC Is Currently Faster Than LLVM's Clang At Compiling The Linux Kernel
A Kernel Maintainer's Prediction On The CPU Architecture Landscape For 2030
Many Linux Developers Are Ecstatic Over Fedora On Lenovo Systems
Canonical + SUSE Engineers Call For More Extensible Linux System Calls Moving Forward
NVIDIA RTX 30 Series Supports AV1 Accelerated Video Decoding