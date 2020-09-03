Following the debut of the big Blender 2.90 release and subsequently updating it for the Phoronix Test Suite / OpenBenchmarking.org, here is a deep dive into the Blender 2.90 performance... A number of areas are being looked at with the initial Blender 2.90 benchmarks from how the performance is on various CPUs and GPUs to the performance of the Blender 2.82 vs. 2.90 to looking at the Windows vs. Linux performance for Blender 2.90 with various means of acceleration.

Over the past several days it's been busy benchmarking in evaluating the performance of Blender 2.90 on many different systems and configurations. Among the areas being looked at in this article are:

- The performance of Blender 2.82 vs. 2.90. (Blender 2.82 was the prior release for PTS/OB as 2.83 wasn't as major of a release worth upgrading for benchmarking.) This look was for the CPU-based rendering performance between Blender 2.82 and 2.90 on a few different systems.

- Along similar lines for Blender 2.82 vs. 2.90, a look as well at how the CUDA / OpenCL / OptiX performance varies on a NVIDIA GeForce GPU between Blender 2.82 and 2.90.

- Looking at the Blender 2.90 performance on the same system between Ubuntu 20.04 LTS and Windows 10 Professional.

- Benchmarking Blender 2.90 on many different processors for a current look at how sixteen different Intel and AMD processors compare for Blender 2.90 rendering performance.

- Benchmarking Blender 2.90 on many different NVIDIA GPUs with CUDA and OptiX. Due to the OpenCL method being less viable (much slower) as well as AMD OpenCL issues, just the NVIDIA performance was being evaluated for this initial testing.

Continue on for all of this Blender 2.90 performance benchmarking that will be followed by more over the weeks ahead in new hardware reviews and other performance comparison articles.