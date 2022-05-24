Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained for the past 16 years.

At the end of last year Amazon announced their new Graviton3 processors with around 25% more compute performance than their prior Graviton2 AArch64 processors, up to 2x the FP and crypto performance, DDR5 system memory support, and other improvements to their in-house processor for the AWS cloud. Yesterday the C7g instances reached general availability for making Graviton3 processors available to AWS customers. Here are some initial benchmarks.



Graviton3 makes use of Neoverse-V1 cores compared to Neoverse-N1 with Graviton2.

Amazon EC2 C7g are the first instances using the new Graviton3 processors. Not only are the Graviton3 processors 25% higher performance, 2x the FP and crypto performance, and 50% faster memory, but Amazon also says they use up to 60% less energy for the same performance as comparable EC2 instances.

The C7g instances are available with up to 64 vCPUs per instance and up to 128GB of DDR5 memory. Amazon believes the new C7g instances provide the best price-performance within their instance families for a broad spectrum of compute-intensive workloads.



An AWS table of the current Graviton3 C7g instance sizes.

Unfortunately I didn't have pre-launch access to C7g but since yesterday I have been carrying out many benchmarks on the new C7g Graviton3 instances. In today's article are some initial benchmarks looking at the Graviton3 Linux performance.

This initial round of Graviton3 benchmarking is looking at the C7g.4xlarge instance type in relation to the now prior-generation Graviton2-based c6g.4xlarge instance. During the on-demand testing the c6g.4xlarge was priced at $0.544 USD per hour and the c7g.4xlarge at $0.58 USD per hour.

The c6g.4xlarge and c7g.4xlarge testing was done using Amazon Linux 2. Coming up in the days ahead will be benchmarks looking at how Graviton3 compares to AMD EPYC and Intel Xeon instances in the AWS cloud, among other tests. Join Phoronix Premium if you enjoy such testing to help offset the cloud costs for benchmarking.