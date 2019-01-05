Linux Gaming Benchmarks For The ASUS TURBO-RTX2070-8G

With having a EVGA GeForce RTX 2070 XC GAMING retail graphics card fail on me, I ended up buying an ASUS TURBO-RTX2070-8G. The benefit of this ASUS GeForce RTX 2070 graphics card is that at times can be found for as low as $499 USD, in line with the cheapest RTX 2070 options and lower than many of the other RTX 2070 AIB models and certainly the RTX 2070 Founder's Edition at $599 USD. Should you be considering the ASUS TURBO-RTX2070-8G, here are some benchmarks on Ubuntu Linux.

The ASUS TURBO-RTX2070-8G can be found for $499~529 USD making it one of the lower-cost RTX 2070 options should you be looking for a new Linux gaming graphics card for around the ~$500 price point. While it's $20~30 cheaper than the likes of the EVGA RTX 2070 XC GAMING, it comes with a lower boost clock speed. This ASUS card has a GPU boost clock of 1620MHz (or 1650MHz in its OC mode, which seems only activated by the ASUS Windows software, unless manually overclocking on Linux) and a base clock of 1410MHz. The XC Gaming card meanwhile has a 1710MHz boost clock speed. As a reminder, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 reference spec is 1620MHz for the boost clock, the same as this ASUS card, while the Founder's Edition spec is at 1710MHz.

The rest of the ASUS TURBO-RTX2070-8G specifications match what's expected of the RTX 2070 with 8GB of GDDR6 video memory, HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB-C (VirtualLink) outputs, etc.

This ASUS RTX 2070 graphics card requires 6-pin and 8-pin PCI Express power connections. The TURBO-RTX2070-8G features a blower-style cooler.