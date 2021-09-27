Testing The New ASUS Platform Profile Support In Linux 5.15
Written by Michael Larabel in Computers on 27 September 2021. Page 1 of 5. 4 Comments

With the in-development Linux 5.15 kernel there is now support for ACPI Platform Profiles on supported ASUS laptops. This ASUS laptop platform profile support joins the likes of HP, Dell, and Lenovo laptops already having this support exposed under Linux that allows users to control their power/performance preference. Here are some tests with the ASUS ROG Strix G15 AMD Advantage laptop with the platform profile options under Linux 5.15.

The ASUS-WMI driver with Linux 5.15 exposes the ACPI Platform Profile support of the hardware/firmware of supported laptops. Like with the ACPI Platform Profile support from other vendors, the control is exposed at /sys/firmware/acpi/platform_profile where users can write their supported preference for affecting the thermal/power behavior of the laptop. With GNOME 41 and KDE Plasma 5.23 there is the initial Platform Profile integration at the desktop level for easy UI-based controls around it. It's only been through the past number of kernel releases this year that the ACPI Platform Profile support has begun to be exposed under Linux and in turn now the desktop environments making it easier to manage.

The ASUS ROG Strix G15 AMD Advantage laptop was used for testing this Linux 5.15 feature. The ROG Strix G15 AMD Advantage is powered by the AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX flagship Zen 3 mobile processor. With Linux 5.15 this platform profile support was exposed and working fine. The supported profiles were quiet, balanced, and performance. The default profile is the "balanced" mode.

Curious about the impact of this functionality on the laptop, I ran a series of benchmarks for each of these ACPI Platform Profile modes looking at the raw performance and various power/thermal metrics during the benchmarking process.


Related Articles
SiFive HiFive Unmatched Hands-On, Initial RISC-V Performance Benchmarks
Tyan Transport CX GC68B8036-LE AMD EPYC 7003 1U Platform
The Importance Of Thermald On Linux For Modern Intel Tiger Lake Laptops
Benchmarking AMD Ryzen 5 5500U Linux Performance With A $450 Lenovo Laptop
HP ZBook Studio G7 Aims To Attract Linux Developers, Data Scientists
OnLogic Helix 500: A Linux-Friendly, Fanless + Reliable Edge Computer
Trending Linux News
Epic Games Announces Easy Anti-Cheat For Linux - Including Wine/Proton
Facebook Has Been Working On BOLT'ing The Linux Kernel For Greater Performance
BPF-Based Linux Firewall "bpfilter" Shows Impressive Performance Potential
BattlEye To Support Valve's Steam Deck / Proton
GNU Coreutils 9.0: cp Now Enables CoW By Default + Copy Offload, wc Now Uses AVX2
Firefox 92 vs. Chrome 94 Browser Benchmarks On Ubuntu Linux
MidnightBSD 2.1 Released For This Desktop-Minded BSD
IBM Engineer Has Been Exploring Possible Rust Modules For GRUB