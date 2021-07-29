AOCC 3.1 Compiler Performance Against Clang 12, GCC 11 On AMD EPYC
Written by Michael Larabel in Software on 29 July 2021. Page 1 of 4. Add A Comment

Following the recent benchmarks seeing how AMD's new AOCC 3.1 compiler has brought some performance improvements over the prior AOCC 3.0 release that introduced initial Zen 3 optimizations, here are some benchmarks looking at how that latest AMD Optimizing C/C++ Compiler performance compares to the upstream LLVM Clang 12 compiler for which it is based as well as against GCC 11 as the latest GNU compiler release that remains common to Linux systems.

In my testing of the AMD Optimizing C/C++ Compiler over the past week, AOCC 3.1 has been a pleasant incremental update over AOCC 3.0 that debuted alongside the EPYC 7003 "Milan" processors back in March.

My AOCC 3.1 testing has been largely with the AMD EPYC 7543 32-core Milan processor with the Tyan S8036GM2NE platform that I have been testing the past number of weeks. For this latest-generation AMD server platform tested with the recent Ubuntu 21.04, AOCC 3.1 has generally been delivering a slight edge up over the latest upstream LLVM Clang 12.0.1 compiler as well as the GCC 11.1 stable release. Throughout the CFLAGS/CXXFLAGS were maintained at "-O3 -march=znver3" for catering to this Zen 3 / Milan server processor.


Related Articles
AMD AOCC 3.1 Compiler Performance On EPYC 7003 / Zen 3
XanMod, Liquorix Kernels Offer Some Advantages On AMD Ryzen 5 Notebook
Squeezing More Performance Out Of The Linux Kernel With Clang + LTO
Linux 5.14 Features From Secret Memory Areas To New Hardware, Core Scheduling, Legacy IDE Dropped
GCC 8 Through GCC 11 Stable Plus GCC 12 Compiler Benchmarks
LLVM Clang 12 Benchmarks At Varying Optimization Levels, LTO
Trending Linux News
Linux Regressed Its Floppy Disk Driver - Someone Actually Noticed Just A Few Months Later
Proposed Reflink Support Would Provide Big Space Savings For Wine
BLAKE3 v1.0 Released - Faster & More Secure Than SHA-1, Etc
Linux 5.14-rc3 Released - It's In Good Shape
Google Continues Working On Suspend-Only Swap Spaces For Linux
DXVK 1.9.1 Released With Several Game Fixes
SDL2 Lands Support For Client-Side Decorations On Wayland
H.264 SVC / Temporal Encoding Wired Up For AMD's Linux Graphics Driver