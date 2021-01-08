Ampere Altra vs. Amazon Graviton2 Linux Performance Benchmarks
Written by Michael Larabel in Processors on 8 January 2021. Page 1 of 4. 1 Comment

Last month we provided benchmarks of Ampere Altra against Intel Xeon and AMD EPYC with the Q80-33 CPUs in a 2P / 160 core configuration. From that article, reader questions were raised about how this high performance ARM server chip compares to Amazon's Graviton2 processors, so in this article today are such benchmarks. The Graviton2 via an AWS m6g.metal instance with 64 cores was compared to the Ampere Altra Q80-33 in its 2P 160 core configuration, 1P 80 core configuration, and then a 64 core configuration to match the Graviton2 by disabling the excess cores.

Graviton2 as announced just over one year ago features 64 cores based on Arm Neoverse N1 and clock frequencies up to 2.5GHz. Ampere Altra is also based on Neoverse N1 but with the current flagship Q80-33 model allows for a 3.3GHz clock frequency for its 80 cores.

Our straight-forward testing today is looking at the Graviton2 performance via the m6g.metal instance against the Ampere Altra Q80-33 processors in the Mt Jade server. The Ampere Altra server was tested in 64 / 80 / 160 core configurations for matching the Graviton2 core count and then showing the 1P/2P capabilities of this high performance ARM server.

For this round of benchmarking, Ubuntu 20.04 LTS was used on both platforms with the stock GCC 9.3 compiler and other default package versions of this current Ubuntu Long Term Support release. Via the Phoronix Test Suite an assortment of different benchmarks were carried out for seeing how these competing ARM server chips compare.


Related Articles
Ampere Altra Performance Shows It Can Compete With - Or Even Outperform - AMD EPYC & Intel Xeon
The Spectre Mitigation Performance Impact On AMD Ryzen 5000 "Zen 3" Processors
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X Linux Performance
AMD Ryzen 5 5600X Linux Performance
AMD Ryzen 9 5900X + Ryzen 9 5950X Dominate On Linux
Further Exploring The Intel Tiger Lake Core i7-1165G7 Performance On Ubuntu Linux
Trending Linux News
HDMI Forum Closing Public Specification Access Is Hurting Open-Source GPU Drivers
The Qt Company Is Tomorrow Moving Qt 5.15 To Its Commercial-Only LTS Phase
Fedora 34 To Ship With Standalone XWayland, LLVM 12 + Other Changes Approved
Radeon Linux Drivers Now Only Officially Support Smart Access Memory On Zen 3 + RDNA2
RHEL9 Raises Base Target For x86_64 CPUs Plus Possible Optimized Libraries With glibc-hwcaps
Radeon FreeSync Video Mode Optimization Updated For The AMDGPU Linux Driver
Wasmer 1.0 Released As The Universal WebAssembly Runtime Outside The Browser
Lutris 0.5.8.2 Linux Game Manager Brings Wayland Improvements, Other Additions