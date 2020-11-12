Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained for the past 16 years.

Over the past week we have looked at the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X/5950X Linux performance as well as that of the lower-end -- but still very powerful -- Ryzen 5 5600X. Today we are striking in the middle in looking at the last Zen 3 CPU model for the moment: the Ryzen 7 5800X. The AMD Ryzen 7 5800X is a $449 USD processor that is packing eight cores / sixteen threads, a 3.8GHz base clock. 4.7GHz boost clock, 32MB L3 cache, and has a 105 Watt TDP.

The Ryzen 7 5800X was tested on the same test bed as the other AMD Zen CPUs as shown in recent days with the ASUS ROG CROSSHAIR VII HERO WiFi, Corsair 2 x 8GB DDR4-3600, 2TB Corsair Force MP600 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, Radeon RX 5700 XT graphics, and running Ubuntu 20.04.1 LTS with the Linux 5.9 kernel. The Linux experience for the AMD Zen 3 testing going on for weeks now has been great. The only real caveats around the Zen 3 Linux support remain: temperature monitoring isn't in place on a stable kernel until next month's Linux 5.10, the AMD_Energy hwmon driver doesn't support these desktop CPUs for energy consumption monitoring, and AMD's compiler engineers have yet to drop the Clang/GCC compiler patches for "znver3" in order to offer the optimized compiler support. Hopefully the Znver3 support will be out soon and last I heard was the early-to-mid November timeframe.

For this benchmarking are the Ryzen 7 5800X Ubuntu + Linux 5.9 results up against the Core i5 10600K and Core i9 10900K on the Intel side. The AMD processors for today's comparison include the Ryzen 5 3600X, Ryzen 7 3800XT, Ryzen 9 3900X, Ryzen 9 3900XT, Ryzen 9 3950X, Ryzen 5 5600X, Ryzen 7 5800X, Ryzen 9 5900X, and Ryzen 9 5950X. CPUs supplied courtesy of AMD and Intel.

Via the Phoronix Test Suite more than 200 benchmarks were carried out on each processor.

If jumping straight to the geometric mean for all 217 (non-gaming) benchmarks, here is how the Ryzen 7 5800X is positioned on Linux... It squeezes past the more expensive Core i9 10900K and right behind the Ryzen 9 3950X for the mix of single and multi-threaded workloads tested. Compared to the Ryzen 7 3800XT, the Ryzen 7 5800X is a 21% generational improvement overall from these tests.

Now let's dive into more data for the Ryzen 7 5800X against the competition.