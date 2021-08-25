Earlier this month the AMD Ryzen 5 5600G and Ryzen 7 5700G desktop APUs officially launched for retail availability. Unfortunately we were not seeded with any review sample for being able to conduct Linux testing on these Zen 3 APUs with Vega graphics, but ended up purchasing one afterwards due to the number of readers inquiring about the Linux support. Here are some preliminary benchmarks of the AMD Ryzen 7 5700G.

By now those potentially interested in the Ryzen 7 5700G are likely familiar with all of the technical details, but as a recap the 5760G offers eight Zen 3 cores plus SMT for sixteen threads. The Ryzen 7 5700G has a 3.8GHz base clock with 4.6GHz maximum boost clock. There is a 4MB L2 cache, 16MB L3 cache, and this APU has a 65 Watt TDP. On the graphics side is Radeon Vega 7 graphics with eight graphics cores.

Ryzen 7 5700G availability seems to be fairly robust at least in the US. Days after launch, I was able to buy the Ryzen 7 5700G retail for $369 USD. As of writing, the Ryzen 7 5700G (and Ryzen 5 5600G) continue to be available from multiple prominent US Internet retailers.

When it comes to Linux on the Ryzen 7 5700G, it's in good standing as long as you are on a relatively recent Linux distribution. The Vega graphics support is mature on Linux with the open-source driver stack, Zen 3 support has been stable on Linux since the original Ryzen 5000 series launch, etc. The only caveat that I've encountered is the Zen 3 APU temperature monitoring not coming until Linux 5.15. It's sad such a trivial addition to the k10temp driver wasn't merged earlier and the patch to k10temp didn't even come from an AMD engineer but the community. In any case, for those wanting temperature monitoring support will be able to find it with the next kernel cycle.

The Ryzen 7 5700G was working out well with the ASUS TUF GAMING B550M PLUS WiFi motherboard during testing with 2 x 8GB DDR4-3600 memory, 1TB Samsung 980 PRO NVMe SSD, and using Ubuntu 21.04 with Linux 5.11 for this round of testing.

In this article are my initial benchmarks of the AMD Ryzen 7 5700G under Linux for both the graphics and CPU benchmarks based on my testing over the past week. Further Linux benchmarks to come. If there is sufficient interest I will also work on getting my hands on a Ryzen 5 5600G.