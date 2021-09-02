Last month were our benchmarks of the AMD Ryzen 7 5700G on Linux for that new desktop APU with Zen 3 cores and Vega graphics available through retail channels. Due to reader interest and with the Ryzen 5 5600G still readily available via Internet retailers, here is a look at the AMD Ryzen 5 5600G Linux performance in a variety of benchmarks.

Unfortunately AMD hadn't supplied any review samples to us for Linux testing of the AMD Ryzen 5000 series APUs, so it was up to procuring them through retail channels for testing. If you enjoy seeing our Linux hardware reviews please consider joining Phoronix Premium, or at the very least disabling ad-blocker when viewing this website. Now back to the review.

The Ryzen 5 5600G is a six core / 12 thread processor with a base clock of 3.9GHz and a maximum boost clock of 4.4GHz, compared to the 5700G with eight cores / sixteen threads and a 3.8GHz base clock with 4.6GHz maximum boost clock. The 5600G also only has a 3MB L2 cache compared to 4MB with the 5700G while both have a 16MB L3 cache, down from 32MB on the non-G models. Both the 5600G and 5700G APUs have a 65 Watt TDP.

On the graphics side with the Ryzen 5 5600G are Radeon Vega graphics with seven cores and a 1.9GHz clock frequency, down from eight graphics cores with the 5700G. The Ryzen 5 5600G is currently available from Internet retailers for ~$259 USD and indeed last week I had no issues purchasing one and as of writing still is enjoying broad availability.