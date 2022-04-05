AMD Ryzen 5 5500 Linux Performance
Written by Michael Larabel in Processors on 5 April 2022. Page 1 of 5. 9 Comments

AMD on Monday began shipping the Ryzen 5 5500 as a ~$159 USD processor in the Zen 3 family. The Ryzen 5 5500 offers 6 cores / 12 threads with a 65 Watt TDP rating in making for a fairly robust offering for its low price point. I've had the Ryzen 5 5500 in the lab the past few days and in this article are some initial benchmarks seeing how this mid-range processor performs.

The AMD Ryzen 5 5500 has 6 cores / 12 threads with a 3.6GHz base clock and a 4.2GHz maximum boost clock frequency while having a 16MB L3 cache. This CPU has a 65 Watt rating and is manufactured on the TSMC 7nm process like other Zen 3 parts. A notable difference with this model though is the Ryzen 5 5500 only supporting PCI Express Gen 3 unlike PCIe Gen 4 with the higher-end parts. The Ryzen 5 5500 was announced last month alongside other Ryzen parts including the Zen 2 based Ryzen 3 4100 and Ryzen 5 4500 -- for now the Ryzen 5 5500 is the lowest-end Zen 3 SKU available.

At the $159 price point, the Ryzen 5 5500 does include AMD's Wraith Stealth heatsink fan for retail units. With older AM4 motherboards seeing BIOS updates for enabling Ryzen 5000 series support, the Ryzen 5 5500 does present itself as a value-oriented upgrade option for those looking for a modest upgrade from older Ryzen processors.

To little surprise given the maturity of the Ryzen 5000 series and AM4 platforms, the Ryzen 5500 presented no Linux compatibility issues. This 6c/12t processor should work fine on any modern Linux distribution without issue.


Related Articles
Apple M1 Performance On Linux: Benchmarks Better Than Expected For Its Alpha State
AMD EPYC 7773X "Milan-X" Benchmarks Show Very Strong HPC Performance Upgrade
AMD Milan-X Upgrade In The Cloud Makes Microsoft Azure HBv3 Very Compelling For HPC
AMD Makes A Compelling Case For Budget-Friendly Ryzen Dedicated Servers
AMD Announces The Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5000 WX Series For What Should Be Great On Linux
Benchmarking Amazon EC2's New C6a Instances Powered By 3rd Gen EPYC
Trending Linux News
ReactOS "Open-Source Windows" Manages To Run Some Battlefield Games
Fedora Project Leader Calls Out NVIDIA Over Their Proprietary Linux Drivers
Steam On Linux For March Drops Down To 1.00%
Wacom Talks Up Their Linux Support
Rust GCC Code Generator "rustc_codegen_gcc" Can Now Bootstrap Rustc
Lutris 0.5.10 Released With Steam Deck Support
Linux 5.18 Makes Two Key Improvements To exFAT File-System Support
Linux 5.18's KVM Squeezes In AMD Nested Virtualization Improvements