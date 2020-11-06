AMD Ryzen 5 5600X Linux Performance
Following yesterday's launch-day AMD Ryzen 9 5900X/5950X benchmarks that showed the utter domination of Zen 3 carrying over just fine in the Linux realm, today we are looking at the performance of the Ryzen 5 5600X on Ubuntu against other Intel/AMD processors. The Ryzen 5 5600X is AMD's new $299 USD part that offers six cores / twelve threads and incredible uplift still over Zen 2 / Zen+ processors while outperforming Intel's Comet Lake competition.

The AMD Ryzen 5 5600X 6-core processor comes clocked at 3.7GHz with a turbo frequency of 4.6GHz. The 5600X has a 32MB L3 cache and has a 65 Watt TDP.

Unlike the higher-end Zen CPUs that ship retail without a heatsink, this $299 processor does bundle the Wraith Stealth cooler.

I only received the Ryzen 5 5600X (and Ryzen 7 5800X) yesterday thus just an initial look at the performance under Linux today while more tests will be on the way. Though thanks to the Phoronix Test Suite there still is the entire suite of tests run as was carried out for yesterday's Ryzen 9 5900 series benchmarking. The processors in this comparison included the Core i5 10600K and Core i9 10900K on the Intel side. On the AMD side were the Ryzen 5 2600, Ryzen 5 2600X, Ryzen 5 3600X, Ryzen 7 3800XT, Ryzen 9 3900X, Ryzen 9 3900XT, Ryzen 9 3950X, Ryzen 5 5600X, Ryzen 9 5900X, and Ryzen 9 5950X. The Radeon RX 5700 XT, 2 x 8GB DDR4-3600, and Corsair Force MP600 2TB NVMe SSD with Ubuntu 20.04.1 + Linux 5.9 was consistently throughout all testing.

The same system with Ubuntu 20.04.1 LTS on the Linux 5.9 kernel was used for all of this initial benchmarking. Due to the 200+ benchmarks carried out, we again are going to jump straight to looking at the geometric mean across similar workloads followed by the Linux gaming benchmarks and other metrics. All of the raw data is also available via OpenBenchmarking.org for further detailed analysis or facilitating your own side-by-side comparisons.


