AMD Ryzen 5000 Series / Zen 3 Launch

It's finally Zen 3 launch day! It's a virtual event given the ongoing pandemic, but this much anticipated CPU launch is now streaming.

The livestream for the AMD Zen 3 launch hosted by Lisa Su is embedded below.

In case you missed it this morning, see our Ryzen 5000 series / Zen 3 Linux support expectations. Of course, once hands on with the hardware will be our full review and plenty of benchmarks.

Zen 3 delivers the "best single threaded performance" on top of extending the Zen 2 multi-threaded and power efficiency leads.



Zen 3 features a new core layout, cache topology, significant IPC uplift, and higher max boost clocks.



Zen 3 has an eight core complex for lower latency, 2x the direct access L3 cache, and a reported 19% desktop IPC uplift.



Zen 3 has "zero bubble" branch prediction.



AMD claims their new Zen 3 CPUs are 2.8x more efficient than the Core i9 10900K.



Zen 4 5nm is in design and on track.



AMD Ryzen 9 5900X is 12 cores / 24 threads, up to 4.8GHz boost, 70MB cache, and 105 Watt TDP. Windows gaming performance is up from ~5%+ to +50% better with the Ryzen 9 5900X over the Ryzen 9 3900XT. An average 26% faster gaming performance at 1080p with the 5900X.



Also in the initial Ryzen 5000 series is the 5800X at 8-core / 16-threads with 4.7 / 3.8GHz, 105 Watt TDP, and 35MB cache. There is also the Ryzen 5 3600X at 6 cores / 12 threads.



The Ryzen 9 5900X is $549 USD, the Ryzen 7 5800X at $449, and the Ryzen 5 5600X at $299. All of these models will be available on 5 November.



The Ryzen 9 5950X is a 16 core / 32 thread CPU with up to 4.9GHz boost, 72MB cache, and 105 Watt TDP. The Ryzen 9 5950X is priced at $799 USD and will also be available on 5 November.



That's a wrap on the Ryzen 5000 series Zen 3 launch for today... On 5 November we'll likely be here delivering a plethora of interesting Linux benchmarks!